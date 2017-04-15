There is an awful lot of chatter surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi right now, mostly because the very first teaser trailer for the movie finally dropped. That has pulled a little bit of attention from some of the burning questions many of us have had in regards to the movie. Like, is Jedi singular or plural in the title? Well, director Rian Johnson has finally addressed that head-on and has revealed that it is singular and that it directly refers to Luke Skywalker.

Ever since the title for Star Wars 8 was revealed, fans have been wildly speculating about whether or not Jedi had a plural meaning and what character or characters the title is referring to. With Star Wars Celebration going on right now in Orlando, quite a few details about the movie have been making their way online. Speaking with Good Morning America, Rian Johnson was asked about the mystery surrounding that bit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and finally cleared things up. Here is what he had to say.

"It's so funny, when people started asking that, when the title was announced because I had never even pondered that question. That seems like, to me, the most, the most uninteresting [question]. ... In my mind, it's singular. In my mind it is [singular], absolutely."

Rian Johnson said that, once the title of the movie was revealed, that he knew Star Wars: The Last Jedi would be the title of the movie very early on. He may have thought that nobody would think twice about it, but since Jedi is both the plural and singular version of the word, and since Star Wars fans are intensely analytical, the title was picked apart in every way it could be picked apart. It didn't help anything that many of the foreign versions of the title for Star Wars: The Last Jedi suggest that it had a plural meaning. But we don't have to wonder anymore, as he has made it crystal clear that it is singular and we know who that singular Jedi is.

It really shouldn't come as any surprise that The Last Jedi refers directly to Luke Skywalker. In the opening crawl text for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke is directly referred to as "the last Jedi," which for many pretty much cemented that the title for Star Wars 8 had to do with him. Not only that, but Supreme Leader Snoke also referred to Luke by that title, so there was quite a bit of evidence to suggest that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is directly tied to Luke Skywalker.

The cast for Star Wars: The Last Jedi includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. You can check out the interview clip from Good Morning America for yourself below.