After months of waiting and impatience, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally pulled back the veil of secrecy a bit on Star Wars 8. Today, they revealed that the official title will be Star Wars: The Last Jedi, while also debuting the first poster for the movie. The reaction to the title has been very positive and Mark Hamill has piled onto that positivity with his initial public reaction. Star Daisy Ridley also got in on the fun with her own meme.

The Associated Press caught up with Mark Hamill shortly after the The Last Jedi title was made public to get his thoughts on it. He seemed relieved to be able to actually talk a bit about the movie now, but also praised it for its similarity to samurai movies of old, while also saying that "it's straightforward and minimalist and I like that." Before sharing his thoughts, he talked a bit about not wanting to know the title during production because there is so much secrecy and concern over leaks these days. Here is what he had to say.

"It was just announced. I heard it on the car ride over. He (Rian Johnson) told me that when we were making the movie and I said 'Don't tell me these things!' I talk in my sleep. They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks, but that's the way of the world. It's funny because back when we were making the original nobody cared."

Getting Mark Hamill's impression of the title for Star Wars: Episode VIII seems very appropriate, seeing as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is almost definitely referring to his character and seems to imply the movie will heavily focus on Luke Skywalker. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the opening crawl features text that refers to Luke as "the last Jedi" and at one point, Supreme Leader Snoke also says "The droid will soon be delivered to the Resistance...leading them to the last Jedi."

Director Rian Johnson has also said that this movie will be heavily focused on Luke and Rey, so the title makes a lot of sense. As Mark Hamill says, it appears to be very "straightforward." That would also be in line with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back or even Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, which were both the second installments of their respective trilogies and were both very straightforward.

Rian Johnson also recently revealed that he has known the title of Star Wars 8 ever since he wrote the first draft of the screenplay, so he has had to remain tight-lipped on the matter for quite some time. Interestingly enough, now that Han Solo is dead in the Star Wars universe and given Carrie Fisher's unfortunate and untimely passing, Mark Hamill is now really going to be an even more important figure in the new Star Wars trilogy moving forward. That makes Star Wars: The Last Jedi have some weight to it that couldn't have possibly been planned, but it just worked out that way.

Until the title reveal, details on Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been very scarce, but it looks like we are going to be getting reveals periodically from now until December. Recently, it was teased that a "first look" at Star Wars 8 would be coming on Mark Hamill's show Pop Culture Quest and now that the title has been made public, it seems like that will be coming very soon, so be on the lookout. The cast for the movie includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. You can check out the video of Mark Hamill's reaction to the Star Wars: Episode VIII title for yourself below. As well, we have included Daisy Ridley's post on Facebook which shows her facial expressions as the title was unveiled for the first time.