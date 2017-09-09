We've known from the get-go that Admiral Ackbar would be returning in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now we have our first official look at his new costume as he prepares to take on the First Order yet again. This latest image arrives with a massive stack of photos featuring new and returning Star Wars favorites. The promotional art comes from the Star Wars Topps Card Trader app, as well as Fathead and Advanced Graphics. WDWNT gathered them all up in one easy to peruse place, and you can now check them all out below.

Tim Rose, who plays Admiral Ackbar, was confirmed to be returning in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in February of 2016, as guest appearances at certain Comic Book events were canceled due to his shooting. Tim Rose will be back behind the animatronic mask, and doing the body acting for Ackbar. He had a small role in The Force Awakens. But shortly after the movie hit theaters, he complained about the secrecy on set. He had this to say about how frustrating the experience of shooting The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi has been.

"I'm very frustrated by that. Out of the need to be secret, we're not actually able to get everything we need to do our jobs as well as we could. And as someone who has been doing it for 35 years, I find it very frustrating. ... What I can say about the new movie is that if you were a fan of the original three, you're going to absolutely love this one to bits."

Admiral Ackbar has only appeared on the big screen twice, first introduced in 1983's Return of the Jedi, where he helped defeat and destroy the second Death Star. And he returned in Force Awakens to help the Resistance take down the Starkiller Base. He has become a permanent fixture in the world of Star Wars, showing up in comic books, video games and even Star Wars: The Clone Wars. According to Tim Rose, it has been very important that he return to play the character in the movies. You can't just put any old actor behind the mask. He said the following.

"I'd like to think I gave Ackbar something special which you can tell. I think you can. I can tell when I see my friends who do specialized and full body suit work no matter what character they go into; I can tell you exactly who it is because I know their movements so well. It takes a unique sort of masochist to ever want to do it in the first place. But the joy of doing it is the joy of animatronics, and that's taking the foam latex, an inanimate object, and making people think it's alive."

Sadly, Admiral Ackbar voice actor Erik Bauersfeld passed away in April of last year. It hasn't been announced if he did any voice work for The Last Jedi, or if they will repurpose some of his dialogue in tribute. The actor famously delivered one of the most quoted lines in Star Wars history with It's a Trap!

Admiral Ackbar isn't the only returning character in these latest images from Topps, Fathead and Advance Graphics. We get new looks at just about everyone, save for a couple of the new characters. We get to see two very different looks for Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca is looking as young as ever, the Porgs are proving to be almost too cute. And Leia? She looks mighty regal. We also get to see Rey, Finn and Poe all back for another adventure. And the bad guys are accounted for too, with new looks at Kylo Ren, Hux, Phasma and some of the new Stormtroopers. Take a look.