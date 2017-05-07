While we impatiently await the next Star Wars 8 trailer, new details have surfaced that may have uncovered several new character names for the highly-anticipated movie. A new list of upcoming toys has leaked, and while it remains to be seen if this list is authentic or not, it does reveal a number of new character names. There will be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

This image of a Star Wars 8 toys list from GameStop leaked on Reddit over the weekend, which features new toys for Qui Gonn Jinn, Liam Neeson's character from the Star Wars prequels, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian, but there are also a few other names as well, such as Cool Beta and Foxtrot. Here's a new breakdown on these characters from a report at La Fosa del Rancor.

"The names of "Cool Beta" and "Foxtrot" are all the more difficult to predict which characters they refer to, but the first figures it is hoped they will be important as Rey, Kylo Ren, Luke, Finn or Poe, but you never know. The so-called "Victor" is very likely to be Snoke. What gives us reason to think that it is Snoke is because in one of the two figures that this character will have that it will include a "throne", and we've seen no one but Snoke we sit on a throne in the Sequel Trilogy. Finally, there is a pack of 4 figures of characters called "Guards of Evil", which sound like the rumored personal guards of |Snoke."

While the authenticity of his list has yet to be confirmed, perhaps these toys will be confirmed as we get closer to Force Friday. LucasFilm has confirmed that this year's Force Friday will take place on Friday, September 1, but it remains unclear when these new toys and other merchandise items will be officially unveiled. Star Wars fans around the globe embraced Force Friday in 2015, with hundreds of thousands turning up to stores at midnight to be the first to get their hands on merchandise from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast includes a number of actors whose characters haven't been confirmed yet such as Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern. Rian Johnson directs Star Wars: The Last Jedi from his own script, which hits theaters December 15. Take a look at this leaked toy list from Star Wars 8 below.