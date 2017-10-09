Rian Johnson warns fans looking for a spoiler-free experience that they should avoid the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, which premieres tonight. In the past, Johnson has warned many fans to stay away from just about everything when it comes to the upcoming, highly anticipated movie. Except for Force Friday, when the director told everyone it was ok to buy a bunch of stuff that actually did have some spoilers within. Regardless, the majority of Star Wars fanatics will be tuning in to Monday Night Football and then online to see the trailer and hopefully score some tickets for opening day.

A fan on Twitter asked Rian Johnson if everybody should stay away from the Last Jedi trailer after his earlier remarks to stay clear of anything Star Wars 8 related. The director responded by saying that although the trailer is good, some fans might want to refrain from watching it. Johnson explains.

"I am legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it's gooooood..."

For fans who are on the fence, Rian Johnson may have just given you the justification that you need to stay away for the trailer. However, he did also say that the trailer was really good, so good luck holding out.

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. released the final trailer(s) for Justice League, throwing fans into a frenzy after revealing Clark Kent, with Batman putting the league together. But Lucasfilm couldn't just sit back and watch Warner Bros. have all of the fun. Lucasfilm also released teasers for the upcoming Last Jedi trailer, much like Warner Bros. did with Justice League, but with their own Star Wars twist. The internet blew up from literally 26-seconds of footage from The Last Jedi, a few of those tiny morsels finally saw Luke take his Lightsaber back from Rey, robotic hand and all.

Lucasfilm and Disney are getting ready to put out the final trailer for The Last Jedi and Rian Johnson is telling some hardcore fans to stay away, but those fans will undoubtedly be online right after to purchase advanced tickets for opening day. Movie ticket retailer sites have been known to crash due to the high demand of Star Wars ticket sales, so one can hope that they might have prepared this time with backup servers and virtual waiting rooms. We'll have to wait and see how the demand looks this evening after the tickets have officially gone on sale.

Many of us thought that we might get a trailer or teaser at the Disney D23 Expo over the summer, so it's been an extra-long wait this time around for the 2nd trailer for The Last Jedi. We were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette that gave us some great insight, but the real deal is finally launching tonight, which means that we're that much closer to seeing the final product. The trailer for The Last Jedi will make its debut tonight, do you have what it takes to stop yourself from watching it? You can check out the warning to Star Wars fans via Rian Johnson's Twitter account below.