After an excruciating six-month wait following the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer that debuted at Star Wars Celebration in April, Disney and LucasFilm finally unveiled the second Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer during Monday Night Football. The fans certainly responded, with LucasFilm revealing today that the trailer was watched a whopping 120.1 million times in the first 24 hours. Here's the first part of a statement released by LucasFilm today.

"Earlier this week, the full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrived on Monday Night Football and online. In just 24 hours, the trailer was viewed more than 120.1 million times worldwide, making it one of the biggest trailer debuts of all time. It had 29.1 million more views than the film's first teaser released at Star Wars Celebration last April, and there are 242K (and counting) Twitter posts surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi this week."

The 129.1 million views in the first 24 hours makes it the fourth most-watched trailer debut in history, behind Thor: Ragnarok (136 million), The Fate of the Furious (139 million) and IT (197 million). With just two months left until The Last Jedi hits theaters, it's unclear whether or not Disney and LucasFilm have plans for a third trailer, but given the six months that passed between the first two trailers, and just two months left until The Last Jedi hits theaters, it seems unlikely. Here's the second part of LucasFilm's statement, where they reveal the studio is more proud of the reactions from fans, than the sheer number of views itself.

"But it's your response to the trailer and eagerness to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi that has us feeling most proud. It's difficult to articulate what these view numbers, your online discussions, and your reaction videos (which we watch!) mean to us. We are humbled and grateful. To those of you who have already bought your tickets for opening weekend, thank you. Many shows have sold out in the US, and the UK/Ireland box office had one of its biggest pre-sales ever. But rest assured, there are plenty of seats still available! In just two short months, much will be revealed about Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, General Leia, Luke...and our new friends, the porgs. Thank you to Star Wars fans everywhere. The Force is with you."

What these trailer view numbers mean for the box office prospects remain to be seen, but it has long been assumed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will end up being the biggest movie of 2017. Disney and LucasFilm have already announced a number of Last Jedi IMAX exclusives this week on StarWars.com for fans heading to Thursday night preview screenings or Friday opening day screenings, and even if it does become the highest-grossing movie of the year, a title currently held by Beauty and the Beast ($504 million), the bigger question is if it can surpass the current record for highest opening weekend ($247.9 million) and domestic box office total ($936.6 million), which are both held by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In case you want to see it again, here's the second trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens below.