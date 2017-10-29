With just over a month left until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, a new TV spot has debuted during Fox's coverage of the World Series, that features a few new bits and pieces of footage. While most of the footage has been seen in the first two trailers, there are a few new shots that haven't been featured before. Since it seems unlikely that another full trailer won't be revealed between now and the December 15 release date, so fans will certainly take every last morsel of new Star Wars footage they can get their hands on, and while this TV spot doesn't offer much, something is better than nothing.

The TV spot features a few new shots with REy (Daisy Ridley) and "the Force tree." There was a rumor that surfaced last week that claimed Rey and Luke will fight to the death in The Last Jedi, but like all Star Wars rumors that has yet to be confirmed. It doesn't seem that LucasFilm or Disney will be releasing any plot details anytime soon, since they didn't release much from The Force Awakens or Rogue One before their December releases. Still, there have been a few new details to surface, from the unlikeliest of places.

Last week, actress Laura Dern appeared on the Ellen show where she revealed a new photo of her character Admiral Holdo while also revealing new details. After the actress told that brief story, a brand new image of her character Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo was revealed. A new Star Wars novel released during Force Friday last month revealed that Holdo is an LGBT character, during a conversation Holdo has with General Leia. When Leia says she's only interested in "humanoid males," Holdo replies, "That feels so limiting," and while she doesn't flat out say that she's lesbian or bi-sexual, it's certainly inferred within that dialogue. Whether or not her sexuality is even discussed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains to be seen.

Laura Dern's Amilyn Holdo character was first unveiled in May, through an extensive report from Vanity Fair which included the first photos of this character, and the mysterious DJ, played by Benicio Del Toro. All that we know about Holdo is that she is a prominent officer in the Resistance, whose purple/pink hairstyle had been rumored before the first photo was unveiled. Still, we have yet to see this character surface in any footage yet, but with the release date less than two months away, it's possible we may get to see Laura Dern's Amilyn Holdo in action soon.

The second Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer was revealed earlier this month, during halftime of ESPN's Monday Night Football, which was watched a whopping 120.1 million times in the first 24 hours. While that number is certainly impressive, it still wasn't enough to beat the IT trailer view record, which currently stands at 197 million, with its closest competitor, The Fate of the Furious, at 139 million views in 24 hours. Take a look at this new TV spot below, courtesy of Star Wars News Net