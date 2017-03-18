We're exactly 10 months away from seeing Luke Skywalker return on the big screen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters this December. And we're just one month away from seeing him in the first teaser trailer for the movie, which is supposed to debut at Star Wars Celebration this April. While he's not allowed to show us anything new quite yet, Mark Hamill, who has played Luke Skywalker in four Star Wars movies, has a different kind of treat in store for us today. He is showing off the first ever photo of Luke Skywalker from the set of 1977's A New Hope. He says this.

"Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW"

This is certainly a fun piece of Star Wars history. And it's cool that Mark Hamill would share it with his fans on Twitter. The actor was just 24-years-old when he arrived in Tunisia for the movie that would forever change his life. Little did he know, almost 41 years ago, that this same movie would change the lives of so many others.

At the time, Mark Hamill had no idea what a cultural icon this farmboy-turned-Jedi would become. It was his most ambitious role to date. And it certainly helped shape his career. Mark Hamill reprised his role in both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, then came back in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In that fourth movie, Hamill clocked exactly one minute of screen time and spoken not one word of dialogue.

That all changes with The Last Jedi. In this next installment of the Skywalker family saga, Luke will be the second main character behind only Rey, whom he is rumored to train as a Jedi Knight. The pair will square off against Kylo Ren and his dreaded Knights of Ren on the planet Ahch-To. So far, the only images released of Mark Hamill from the new movie are from the sequel's opening moments, a continuation of what fans saw in The Force Awakens, where Rey brings Luke his old blue lightsaber.

The photo below shows Luke Skywalker as he is heading to the droid auction where he first meets C-3PO and R2-D2 for the first time. This first shot also happens to be the first time we see Luke Skywalker in the movie. He is also with his Uncle Owen, and it sets up Luke as a whiney young man who hopes to one day leave the farm. He'll get his wish soon enough.

Now, we'll get to see what eventually became of that farmboy in his twilight years as he trains the Last Jedi. The second film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy is written and directed by Rian Johnson. Opening Dec. 15, the movie also stars Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. Take a look at the young fresh Mark Hamill before so much happens to the future Jedi in that galaxy far, far away.