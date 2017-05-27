The plot of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still a little hazy, but one thing we know for sure is that we're getting a lot more Luke Skywalker. Mark Hamill will reprise his iconic Jedi role in this eighth chapter in the Skywalker saga. There are plenty of rumors about what his true role will be. But none of them have been confirmed. Today, we get an epic video that celebrates the legacy of Luke Skywalker, as fans continue to celebrate Star Wars' 40th Anniversary this weekend.

This massive video clocks in at under ten minutes. It was thrown together by those fine folks over at Heroes Fan Productions and released on Youtube. The team behind this glorious character trailer left a pretty lengthy message about their intent. Take a look at what they had to say.

"Happy Birthday Star Wars!! Here it is, after 3 and a half months, I have finally finished my second Star Wars video. This one was really tough to make. Not only because of the difficulty in finding the subtleties of Luke's life, but also bringing out some of the emotion as well. Luke Skywalker is a immensely unique character. His life was filled with so many trials and challenges which turned him into one of the most powerful Jedi's that ever existed. Thanks to Yoda and Obi-Wan, not only did Luke persevere against great odds, but he was the one who brought The Chosen One back to the light to fulfill his destiny."

Luke is definitely one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe. Though, fans were disappointed to see him only get 1 minute of screen time in The Force Awakens. In The Last Jedi, he is one of the main characters, and his narrative will be pushed out in front, as he takes Rey under his wing. Though, she is not exactly his padawan, and her training will not be traditional in the least bit. HFP goes onto say this.

"To be honest, I've always seen Luke as "The fail safe" to the prophecy, and in a way, you could say he was the chosen one too. However, Anakin was the one who delivered the killing blow against Sidious; bringing balance to the Force. Or did he? hmmm, which leads into The Last Jedi. I am super pumped for the movie this year. I can't wait to explore what Luke has been through for the past 30 years, and why he thinks the Jedi must end?? It must be metaphorical right? Anyway, many of you might think Rey is the Last Jedi, and yes the title can be plural (Rey and Luke, which is fine too) but for the sake of this video, I am making Luke The Last Jedi because he truly has been for the past couple decades or so after he lost his entire academy by the hands of his own nephew...I really hope you guys enjoy this tribute. Thank you all so much for 4k!! I can't thank you enough for all the love and appreciation for what I do. Stay tuned for my next video entitled: The Prince that was Promised.. ;)"

If you're digging the music used in this video, it is 'This Will Destroy You' by the Mighty Rio Grande. This should be enough to tide you over until we get a few more morales of Last Jedi footage. The next trailer and a pretty substantial sizzle reel are rumored to be dropping in July between the D23 convention and Comic-Con. But Lucasfilm and Disney have not confirmed anything yet. Until then check out this glorious Skywalker tribute.