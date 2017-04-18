Disney has already announced that their massive Star Wars Land theme park attractions will open in the year 2019, just in time for Star Wars: Episode IX, but it seems there are additional Star Wars plans in the works. A new report surfaced today with rough artwork that reveals Disney is surveying its guests, to gauge whether or not they'd be interested in a luxury Star Wars resort/hotel, which would be set on an "actual Star Wars Starship." The survey is being conducted by a third party, which reveals some interesting details about this potential resort.

Walt Disney World News Today broke this report earlier today, revealing that this survey includes concept art, which you can see below, and a number of early details about what they're planning. This hotel/resort would offer an all-inclusive two-night stay that will put guests right in the middle of an immersive Star Wars story. Visitors will be surrounded in a, "continuous, story-driven entertainment experience" that unfolds throughout the two-night stay, while having personal interactions with these Star Wars characters played by live performers all throughout the "Starship." Fans also have the choice to engage with the characters or simply observe the story unfold.

Visitors will also engage in flight training, lightsaber training and ship exploration along with personalized secret missions that will take place both on the Starship and throughout the Star Wars themed planet. The survey also reveals that the experience would cost between $900 and $1,000 per guest, which includes a two-night hotel stay, all meals, including buffet breakfasts, lunches and "signature evening dining" that includes featured entertainment and dinner shows. There will also be amenities like robotic droid butlers, an on-site Cantina, fitness area, water garden and pool area. Each guest will also get exclusive park admission to the Star Wars Land theme parks included in their stay.

Every guest in the resort hotel will have set check-in and check-out dates, so everyone can be a part of the same Star Wars story experience at the same time, and each room will accommodate up to four guests, with an interactive view of either a different part of the "galaxy" or the pool/atrium area. The exclusive visit to Star Wars Land will happen on Day 2 of the visit, with each guest getting five meals total throughout the stay, from check-in on Day 1 to check-out on Day 3, which includes 2 buffet breakfasts, 1 lunch, and 2 signature dinners with evening entertainment.

If this luxury Star Wars resort does move forward, it will be attached to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. Attached to the survey is concept art images which feature a glimpse at the guest cabins, the main lobby and what appears to be the atrium, which features R2-D2 and what looks to be depictions of Mon Mothma and Admiral Ackbar. Take a look at these artwork images below for this potential new Star Wars luxury hotel at Walt Disney World.