In understanding the official Star Wars canon as laid out by the movies and the more recent comics, books and animated series, it is important to note that the destruction of Jedha seen in Rogue One only took place a few short days before Luke and his Rebel pals blew up the cause of that destruction, the dreaded Death Star. In a new Marvel comic book, it has been revealed that Luke actually travels to the planet with his new friends Han and Leia, shortly after becoming a hero to the rebellion and fully starting his Jedi training with Obi-Wan's force ghost.

So, yeah, before Luke ever headed off to Dagobah to discover Jedi master Yoda, he got more attuned with the force within himself on the old Jedi Holy planet. This news comes courtesy of ABC News, who have dropped some important Star Wars Marvel Comics Intel. And in doing so, have revealed a Rogue One and New Hope crossover that should delight fans looking for more insight into the connective tissue of the new canon that continues to grow outside of the three established movie trilogies and other recent spin-offs.

The heroes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story may have perished. But their sacrifices have not been forgotten, specifically amongst the holy trio of Star Wars characters. Marvel Comics writer Kieron Gillen offered up these latest details about the ever widening mythology behind the world's biggest franchise.

The planet of Jedha was first introduced in the second act of Rogue One, when Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor set a course for the desert planet, to rendezvous with Jyn's old mentor and protector Saw Gerrera. They end up meeting Guardians of the Whills Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbus, and along with Imperial defectors Bohdi Rook and droid K-2SO, they all make it off the planet before the newly operational Death Star does some devastating damage to the hot rock, decimating Gerrera's hidden compound and killing the gorilla war leader in the process.

Kieron Gillen and artist Salvador Larocca are officially taking over the Star Wars main comic title this fall, starting with issue #38. Their first story will be set shortly after the destruction of the first Death Star, when Luke, Leia and Han are still settling into their friendship. Before the events depicted in The Empire Strikes Back, the trio made a trip to Jedha, and that will now be considered part of the official backstory for the characters. Gillen had this to say about the upcoming comic books.

"Luke took a million to one shot [blowing up the Death Star], but he didn't realize in a very real way how many people died to let him take that shot. And that's a really inspiring thing. That's going to drive him harder than ever. We basically get a 'Rogue One-Star Wars' intersection, because I really just want to see Luke respond to discovering people like Jyn, discovering the people who led to him being able to take a shot at the Death Star. Luke is desperately seeking the Force and of course it's one of the holiest cities in the universe, and it's been blown up. The key image is Luke standing in the hole where the Death Star blew it."

Not only will Luke be greatly affected by what he sees standing in that giant hole at Jedha, but his twin sister will also be moved. The daughter of Darth Vader, she will more fully understand the devastation and empathize with the angst, anger and outrage of the locals, as she just recently watched her father help blow up her own home planet of Alderaan just a few short days earlier. The entire storyline will be completely inspired by Rogue One, and is just the latest story created for the new canon that ties the original trilogy to the spin-off. Says Gillen.

"For me, that was one of the things I completely got when I watched 'Rogue One.' It's like, 'I wonder what Luke and Leia make of this'"

Kieron Gillen has shared the first art form the Rogue One and A New Hope crossover comic book. It shows Luke Skywalker standing in the giant hole on Jedha. We can expect to see the comic hit store shelves sometime this September or October, where more connective tissue between the two movies will be revealed at that time.