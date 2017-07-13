Hasbro promised to include the female character Rey in the newest versions of Monopoly: Star Wars after criticism arose, but the popular toy company still hasn't done it yet. And it doesn't sound like they will, either. The popular game has had many, many versions over the years and this one was supposed to tie Star Wars: The Force Awakens into the board game, but they left out the main character in the game pieces. There's Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker from Return of the Jedi, and then there's Kylo Ren and Finn from The Force Awakens. Finn is a great character and all, but fans argued that Rey was the lead in the movie and leaving her out was a big mistake. The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams even called the exclusion "preposterous and wrong."

To go even further, Rey was left out of much of the first wave of The Force Awakens merchandise, a move that Lucasfilm claims was an effort to thwart leaks. Small leaks happen all of the time with the release of new action figures and tie-in video games, so that would make sense. But, Hasbro went back and promised the inclusion of Rey in the new versions of Monopoly over a year ago and has yet to deliver on that promise in North America. A Rey playing piece was added on in different countries last fall, but not yet in the United States where the uproar started in the first place.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro decided not to release the Rey game piece in the United States "due to insufficient interest." Now that's a pretty interesting reason for leaving out a game piece that was promised over a year ago. Julie Duffy, a customer service representative from Hasbro, released a statement last year and said, "We love the passion fans have for Rey, and are happy to announce that we will be making a running change to include her in Monopoly: Star Wars." Hasbro has not discussed the change of heart further than the short statement, but did vaguely say that fans can contact customer service about the possibility of receiving a Rey game piece for the board game.

The lack of interest could be true, this is Monopoly that we're talking about after all, but Duffy has also said that the 2015 version of the game has sold well and continues to sell. In addition, a Rey character has been added to other popular Star Wars versions of games like Trouble, Operation (there's a Star Wars Operation?), and Trivial Pursuit. Now this may not be the most important issue in the United States at this time, but it is certainly a mistake not to include the lead character of the movie in a tie-in game.

Hasbro and Lucasfilm have a good relationship and Lucasfilm is run by a woman. Maybe Rey was really left out of Monopoly because of leaks, but the cat is out of the bag now, the game should be updated to reflect the Star Wars universe as it stands today. You know very well that if Luke Skywalker's lightsaber was the wrong color they'd fix that immediately. For now, fans can contact Hasbro to try and get the Rey game piece.