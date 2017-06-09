While the Star Wars universe is set for the next few years, many are starting to speculate what will come after this new trilogy, and the first wave of spin-offs. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters in December, followed by Han Solo: A Star Wars Story in May 2018, Star Wars: Episode IX in May 2019 and a third spinoff at some point in 2020, rumored to center on either Obi-Wan Kenobi or Boba Fett. Beyond that, though, no other projects have been announced, but today we have an interesting tidbit from an interview that director Edgar Wright gave, about the possibility of directing a Star Wars movie.

The filmmaker was promoting his new action-comedy Baby Driver in an interview with CNet, where he was asked if he would consider directing a Star Wars movie in the future. The director responded that he would consider it, while adding quite the cryptic comment. Here's what he had to say below.

"I guess so, yeah. Yeah. I have something crazy, but I can't tell you. You'll see at Christmas."

When prodded further about this mystery project, the director said that he really couldn't say anything more, although he did take to Twitter to clarify. When CNet posted their article on Twitter, suggesting that Edgar Wright may be hinting at directing a Star Wars movie, the director responded to that tweet with a simple "No." Still, it's possible that the filmmaker only gave that answer to throw fans and journalists off, but whatever this project may be, we will have to wait six months to find out.

The director's response on Twitter also drew comments from fellow British director Duncan Jones, with Edgar Wright revealing that he couldn't attend a special U.K. screening of Warcraft later this month because he would be in Paris. When a fan speculated that he was too busy because he is "directing Star Wars," the filmmaker joked that he is, "only directing 10, 11 and 12, but that's it." Of course, if recent rumors are true, there may not even be another Star Wars trilogy for quite some time.

Back in November, a rumor surfaced that after Star Wars: Episode IX, all of the future projects will be Star Wars spin-offs that won't connect to the Luke Skywalker saga fans have followed for the past 40 years. There have been other reports that a new trilogy will in fact happen, but fans may have to wait several years for this new trilogy to come to fruition. There have also been reports that LucasFilm and Disney want to release at least one Star Wars movie a year, indefinitely, which would mean that fans would only get spin-offs for the next several years. Still, none of this has been confirmed quite yet.

Edgar Wright was one of the many directors fans wanted to take the helm of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the director hinted at Comic-Con 2013 that he doesn't think he would ever get to direct a Star Wars movie, simply because he bashed the prequel trilogy so much in his UK TV series Spaced. Then again, Simon Pegg, who starred in that series, did land the role of Unkar Plutt in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so perhaps there is hope for Edgar Wright to direct a Star Wars movie yet. Take a look at the filmmaker's Star Wars tweets below.