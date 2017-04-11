We are about to be absolutely spoiled with Star Wars news over the next handful of days, thanks to Star Wars Celebration taking place in Orlando starting this Thursday. But that doesn't mean the party can't get started a little early. It turns out that Guillermo Del Toro has met with Lucasfilm about some ideas for a Star Wars movie, but don't get too excited just yet.

The Pacific Rim director recently spoke with Collider about all manner of things relating to his career, including his new movie The Shape of Water and Trollhunters season 2. At one point Guillermo Del Toro was asked about his potential interest in directing a Star Wars movie and, while he was very hesitant to give a committal answer (for good reason), he did reveal that he has talked with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm special effects guru John Knoll about some story ideas. Here is what he had to say.

"I will not comment on this, because then somebody will say, 'Oh, Guillermo's doing [Star Wars]!' and I look like a kook. Neil Gaiman once said that, 'I'd love to write Doctor Strange with Guillermo,' and then all of a sudden on my IMDb I had 'Doctor Strange' [listed]. But saying all of that as a caveat, I would say there's some characters that are great, and I have talked to Kathy Kennedy and John Knoll about ideas. But you know, I want to do my sh*t. I want to do my sh*t, I want to do it first, and I'm veering a lot towards animation. I love animation."

Guillermo Del Toro has had his name attached to quite a few projects over the years that either never came to be or never really were in the first place, so it is completely understandable that he doesn't want to fuel a fire that isn't necessarily burning. At least not yet. He has also had several big franchise projects, like Justice League Dark, get away from him in the past. So it is also understandable that he is more interested in doing his own thing, as opposed to playing around with such a huge franchise that doesn't really belong to him. Though, it is hard not to get a little bit excited over the prospect of Guillermo Del Toro doing a Star Wars movie.

At the moment, every currently announced Star Wars movie has a director attached. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are filming the Han Solo movie as we speak and Colin Trevorrow is set to direct Star Wars Episode IX. But there is an as-of-yet unnamed anthology Star Wars movie set for 2020, which will need a director. We very well could find out more about this project at Star Wars Celebration this week, but it is rumored that Lucasfilm is committed to doing an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie with Ewan McGregor, and they are still looking at doing a Bounty Hunter movie with Boba Fett as one of the main characters. That seems like something that would possibly fit Guillermo Del Toro pretty well, assuming he ever decides it is something he wants to do and Lucasfilm decides they want him to do it.

Guillermo Del Toro has enough to keep him busy right now and he clearly isn't interested in tackling a story in a galaxy far, far away. At least not anytime in the immediate future. But he has at least toyed with the idea enough to chat with Kathleen Kennedy and John Knoll about it, so you never know. Disney is going to be making Star Wars movies for a long time and they could eventually circle back and get Del Toro to direct one.