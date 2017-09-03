As of now, fans are guaranteed at least four more Star Wars movies, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi (December 15, 2017), the Han Solo spin-off (May 25, 2018), Star Wars: Episode IX (May 24, 2019) and an unidentified third spin-off that could focus on Boba Fett or Obi-Wan Kenobi. After that, the future is less clear, although there was a report from November that claimed all Star Wars movies after Episode IX will be stand alone movies, although there was another report that claimed a new trilogy will happen several years from now. Over the weekend, author Claudia Grey, who has written the Star Wars novel Bloodline, offered an interesting tidbit, hinting when future Star Wars movies may be set.

Podcaster Bryan Young was in attendance at a launch event for new Star Wars novels, where authors Claudia Grey and Delilah S. Dawson (Phasma) were answering fan questions and signing copies of their books. Bryan Young asked Claudia Grey about what she might want to write next, with the writer revealing that she'd love to write a sequel to Lost Stars, but the LucasFilm Story Group hasn't allowed writers to explore that part of the timeline any further yet, which likely means that the Story Group is mining that area for stories for upcoming movies. Here's what Bryan Young had to say on Twitter about his interactions with Claudia Grey.

"Claudia would love to write a Qui-Gon/Obi-Wan novel. Or something exploring the gray areas of Lando's morality. Claudia hopes to do a sequel to Lost Stars, but it has to be when the story group opens up storytelling after the Battle of Jakku."

While it has not been confirmed why the Lucasfilm Story Group has blocked this area of the timeline for writers to use in their books, George Lucas himself issued a similar embargo while he was making the Star Wars prequel trilogy, since he didn't want any conflicting tales with the story he was telling. The Battle of Jakku was the last major battle between the New Republic and the Galactic Empire, where a lot of important events took place that could become fodder for future movies, if that is why LucasFilm has placed an embargo on this time frame for novel writers.

During this time period, LucasFilm could explore events such as the formation of the new Jedi academy by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), or the training of Han Solo's son Ben, who would ultimately become Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and kill off all of these future Jedi knights. This 30-year time period also saw the rise of the First Order, which could also be one of the other movies that may or may not be in development set within this time period. Take a look at Bryan Young's tweets below, as we wait for more Star Wars news.