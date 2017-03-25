Hope you love Star Wars, cause there's a whole lot more planned throughout the next decade and a half. If we're to believe Disney CEO Bob Iger, we're looking at upwards of at least 12 movies before 2030. Perhaps more, if Disney decides it wants to release more than one movie a year.

Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm and all the rights to Star Wars in 2012, we've already seen two movies, a third is in the can, and a fourth is in production as we speak. A fifth film is already being prepped. If it all feels like over-saturation, get used to it. Force Friday is going to arrive every September like Christmas, and we'll be getting at least one new Star Wars movie a year until audiences stop paying to see these movies. Speaking at a recent conference, Iger had this to say, as recorded by The Hollywood Reporter.

""We're starting talk about what could happen after Episode IX. About what could be another decade-and-a-half of Star Wars stories."

In December 2015, Star Wars fever was at an all-time high as the first movie in ten years, the first in thirty to include the original cast, hit theaters. The Force Awakens was a huge hit, and it paved the way for an army of new films to appear in its wake. The first of which was Rogue One, the kick-off chapter in LucasFilm's new series of anthology movies. This December, we're getting the direct sequel to The Force Awakens, which is titled The Last Jedi. And then in May, 2018, we get Han Solo. From there, Star Wars 9 is being planned for a summer 2019 release. But what happens beyond that? Disney isn't letting anyone in on the secret just yet.

There were three Star Wars Stories planned from the jump. A standalone Boba Fett movie was supposed to follow Rogue One, but those plans changed when director Josh Trank was fired following his bad behavior on the set of the Fantastic Four reboot, which turned out to be a huge bomb for 20th Century Fox. Disney scraped immediate plans for the Bounty Hunter's return, and decided instead to follow forth on Han Solo. It isn't known what the third spin-off will be, scheduled for release in 2020. It could still be Boba Fett, or perhaps it will be the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie we've heard murmurs about.

It was recently revealed that past Star Wars 9, these incoming movies will no longer feature or rely on legacy characters. What that means is uncertain. But it sounds like there won't be too many spin-offs based on existing characters. Though we could get spin-offs for some of the newer characters introduced in these later films, such as one centered on Cassian Andor and K-2SO.

There are also more TV shows planned for the near future. Star Wars Rebels was rumored to be ending with Season 3, but it has since been renewed for Season 4. Still, it is expected that Lucasfilm will announced a new animated series at Star Wars Celebration. And a Star Wars live action TV series has been planned and discussed for over a decade. That may happen soon, as well. Perhaps we'll learn more after Star Wars 8 hits theaters later this year.