What would Rosario Dawson look like as the animated Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano? All you have to do is ask, and fan art maestro BossLogic comes to the rescue. Shortly after the actress said she was interested in playing the Jedi in a live-action Star Wars movie, BL offered his take on what that might look like. And it's perfection. BossLogic had this to say about his latest creation.

"Here is @rosariodawson as a Ahsoka Tano x Shaak Ti fusion for some fun (So there is no confusion :P )"

As far as we know, there are no plans for Ahsoka Tano to show up in any impending Star Wars live-action movie. Lucasfilm and Disney are in the process of doing some intense universe building that not only includes the live-action movies but also plenty of comic books, animated series and merchandise lines that all tie-in nicely with each other. Through this process, we are starting to see some of the ancillary items seep into the big screen adventures. Once it appears in a movie, TV show, or written work at this point, it is officially part of the Star Wars canon.

While some of the earlier Star Wars books and comics have been written off as part of the Legends canon, Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series is officially recognized as part of the Star Wars cinematic timeline. And that includes the character of Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, who was first introduced in the Clone Wars show before turning up in Star Wars Rebels. Though not immediately embraced by fans, she has since become an important part of the mythology.

Aside from her role in the two Disney animated series, she also has her own book. And some think it's possible that she could get her own spin-off movie. Or at least show up in an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone, which is currently being envisioned as a two-part epic. As of right now, Disney nor Lucasfilm have confirmed what movies are coming after the Han Solo Anthology and Star Wars 9.

BossLogic has taken Ahsoka Tano and reimagined her for the art you see below. He's 'Rosario Dawsoned' her up quite nicely. He's aged the character even more from when we last saw her on Rebels. And he as taken some liberties, fussing the look with that of fellow Togruta member Shaak Ti. Ashoka's costume is a bit more revealing than we've seen on either animated series. It's speculated that this image depicts her having survived her fight with Darth Vader. She is supposedly now on the run and in hiding, an idea which hasn't yet been explore on Rebels.

While there are no plans to make Ahsoka Tano part of the live-action Star Wars universe, Rogue One did bring in animated series character Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whitaker, a Rebel anarchist who has appeared on both TV shows. It's possible that Lucasfilm has similar plans for other animated characters in the near future. It's recently been rumored that Benicio del Toro is playing Ezra Bridger from Rebels, and might even be Rey's father. However it shakes out, you can get a look at what might be with this fine piece of fan art depicting Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka.