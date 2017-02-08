The future of the Star Wars movie universe is big, bright and wide. Yes, Disney and Lucasfilm are going to make more saga movies, but given the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the playbook is pretty open now to explore other stories from the Star Wars universe. One character that could eventually make her way to the live-action side of a galaxy far, far away is Ahsoka Tano, and now it seems like Rosario Dawson might be interested in playing her.

Rosario Dawson recently had a Twitter exchange that definitely seems to indicate she would be interested in playing Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice in a live-action Star Wars movie in the future. A Twitter user by the name of John Kilker suggested to artist BossLogic, who is fairly well known for his fan art, to do Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Her response to that was very receptive. Here is what she had to say.

"Ummmm... yes please?! #AhsokaLives #AhsokaTano #StarWars"

For those who may not be familiar with the character of Ahsoka Tano, she was introduced as the padawan of Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Initially, fans weren't overly receptive to the character, but over time, she has become embraced by many and is quite a popular character. She is also a pretty big fixture in the new Star Wars canon, having appeared in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, as well as being given her own novel that was released last year, which takes place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Rebels.

As for Rosario Dawson, though her response wasn't long, it seems to indicate that she is pretty familiar with the character of Ahsoka Tano and has some serious enthusiasm for her. The use of the hashtag #AhsokaLives indicates that she is familiar with her ambiguous fate, following her confrontation with Darth Vader at the end of Star Wars Rebels season 2. Even if it turns out that Ahsoka is dead, which would mean she lived up until a few years before the events in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there is plenty of story to explore with her character. Especially in the time period that is explored in the Ahsoka novel.

For right now, Disney and Lucasfilm have their movies planned out through 2020. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming out on December 15 of this year, with the young Han Solo movie slated for next year. After that comes Star Wars 9 in 2019 and an as of yet unannounced Star Wars anthology movie in 2020. It is likely that movie will be announced during Star Wars Celebration this April, with many speculating it will be the Boba Fett movie, which originally had director Josh Trank attached.

There doesn't seem to be a logical place for Ahsoka Tano to show up in the already announced Star Wars movies, but Lucasfilm has proved they are perfectly willing to take a character from the animated Star Wars universe and bringing them to live-action. They did so with Saw Gerrera, who also debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but was then played by Forest Whitaker in Rouge One. Since Disney is planning on making Star Wars movies for as long as they are profitable, which will probably be for a very long time, it seems more than likely that Ahsoka Tano will show up in live-action at some point or another. If she does, maybe Disney and Lucasfilm can give Rosario Dawson a call.