This year's Force Friday event is just around the corner. Disney and Lucasfilm are going to unveil all of their new Star Wars merchandise that will tie into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including the upcoming Captain Phasma novel written by author Delilah S. Dawson. Del Rey recently decided to tease some of what fans can get their hands on, in addition to the Star Wars: Phasma novel on September 1. This includes a double-sided poster that will be available at various retailers that will include the titular Captain Phasma and one of three brand new, mystery characters.

Publisher Del Rey recently showcased the new character posters from the Star Wars: Phasma novel on Twitter, but they declined to provide the names or any real information about the characters. Target is going to have a poster featuring a new female Resistance character, Barnes and Noble will have a red-armored First Order character poster and Wal-Mart will have a completely mysterious character whose connection and allegiances are unclear. However, the synopsis for Star Wars: Phasma likely reveals who these characters are and how they connect to Captain Phasma.

"One of the most cunning and merciless officers of the First Order, Captain Phasma commands the favor of her superiors, the respect of her peers, and the terror of her enemies. But for all her renown, Phasma remains as unknown as the impassive expression on her gleaming chrome helmet. Now, an adversary is bent on unearthing her mysterious origins, and exposing a secret she guards as zealously and ruthlessly as she serves her masters. Deep inside the Battlecruiser Absolution, a captured Resistance spy endures brutal interrogation at the hands of a crimson-armored stormtrooper, Cardinal. But the information he desires has nothing to do with the Resistance or its covert operations against the First Order. What the mysterious stormtrooper wants is Phasma's past, and with it whatever long-buried scandal, treachery, or private demons he can wield against the hated rival who threatens his own power and privilege in the ranks of the First Order. His prisoner has what Cardinal so desperately seeks, but she won't surrender it easily. As she wages a painstaking war of wills with her captor, bargaining for her life in exchange for every precious revelation, the spellbinding chronicle of the inscrutable Phasma unfolds. But this knowledge may prove more than just dangerous once Cardinal possesses it, and once his adversary unleashes the full measure of her fury."

Based on that synopsis, it is pretty clear that the Resistance trooper featured in the Barnes and Noble poster is the stormtrooper named Cardinal who is apparently at-odds with Captain Phasma. The Target poster would appear to be the Resistance fighter that Cardinal is trying to get information from. As for the third poster with the mystery figure? It's hard to say, but given that this novel will reveal some of Phasma's past, it seems likely that this metal-legged warrior will connect to her somehow.

Gwendoline Christie was very underutilized as Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and it seems like we are going to get quite a bit more of her in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That's great, but this novel seems like it will be well worth exploring for those who wanted more Phasma in the first place. Be sure to check out the new character posters for yourself below and, if you feel so inclined, head out to one of these retailers on Force Friday on September 1 to scoop up Star Wars: Phasma and one of these posters.

On FORCE FRIDAY there will be 3 editions of PHASMA each w/ an exclusive double-sided character poster. One side features Captain Phasma pic.twitter.com/RwDOjnOZSo — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) August 11, 2017

Grab an exclusive Resistance character poster in the TARGET edition of #Phasmapic.twitter.com/qSz5S1XEDt — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) August 11, 2017

Grab this exclusive First Order character poster in the BARNES AND NOBLE edition of #Phasmapic.twitter.com/XPlrCgtuJR — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) August 11, 2017