In just a few weeks, fans from all over the world will be descending upon Comic-Con 2017, where they'll not only get to see footage from upcoming movies and TV shows, but they'll also get to pick up merchandise they won't be able to find anywhere else. Jakks Pacific will be unveiling their Star Wars Hildebrandt Darth Vader 20″ Big Fig, which will be on sale exclusively at the company's booth on the Comic-Con exhibition floor (Booth #2913). This isn't just any ordinary Darth Vader action figure, it has a very familiar color scheme that longtime fans of the Star Wars franchise will certainly recognize.

Toy Hype debuted the first images and details for this action figure, which has been created using the same color scheme to resemble the Darth Vader from the original Star Wars: A New Hope poster, created by the Brothers Hildebrandt. The toy has a vintage look that also resembles the original Kenner toy line from 1977. No pricing details have been released yet, but the toy will also have retro packaging featuring the original Star Wars logo and artwork from the original poster.

The Darth Vader action figure will also feature a swinging lightsaber in one hand, which can be activated by squeezing the action figure's legs together. This will also activate lights and sound effects on the action figure. It remains to be seen if there will be other Star Wars action figures that Jakks Pacific will be selling at their booth, but with the Con just a few weeks away, we'll likely find out sooner rather than later. Along with the first photos of this action figure, we also have the original A New Hope poster which you can check out below, to compare the action figure to the original poster.

This Darth Vader action figure news comes just a day after we reported that Disney and LucasFilm won't be holding panels for both Star Wars: The Last Jedi or the Han Solo spin-off at this year's Comic-Con, which runs from July 19 through July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Instead, it is believed that, at the very least, there will be a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that will debut a week earlier at the D23 Expo, which runs from July 14 through July 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. A LucasFilm representative stated that they wanted to focus on the LucasFilm booth on the convention floor this year, instead of putting on Q&A panels with the cast and crew.

As for D23, the Star Wars 8 sizzle reel will likely happen during the Disney Studios Live-Action Films Panel on Saturday July 15, which runs from 10:30 AM to 12:30 AM. There is no dedicated panel for Star Wars: The Last Jedi or the Han Solo movie, so if anything will be unveiled during D23 for either Star Wars movie, it will most likely happen during that panel. While we wait for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the Han Solo spin-off, take a look at these photos from the Jakks Pacific Darth Vader action figure, that will be sold during Comic-Con 2017.