Star Wars fans might've gotten more than they bargained for during Disney's biannual 2017 D23 Expo. It has been announced that the Florida Disneyland theme park will be getting an immersive Star Wars resort, promising an experience like no other. Star Wars Land was also given an official title (unlike the Hans Solo movie) of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is set to open in both the California and Florida theme parks in 2019. So far there is no word on whether the Star Wars resort will be coming to California, which is a bummer for fans who don't want to go to Florida.

It was reported back in April that Walt Disney World was sending out surveys to guests to get a gauge on interest of a Star Wars resort. Obviously the surveys went in favor of the resort because yesterday Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Bob Chapek announced that the Orlando park will indeed be receiving an immersive Star Wars resort. Disney Parks Blog has given us the announcement scoop. Chapek reveals this.

"It's unlike anything that exists today. From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You'll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits."

Coupled with the reveal of Star Wars: Galaxies Edge, this is exciting news. Almost too much to handle for some. Star Wars: Galaxies Edge already promises that park goers will be able to go on missions in the Millennium Falcon as well as checking out First Order Tie fighters and hanging out with Chewie and R2-D2. Now they're saying we get to dress up, be a part of a story, and spend the night? It's time to start saving up some serious dough because this ain't going to be a cheap experience.

The previous report back in April stated that the immersive resort would be a 2 night affair, costing anywhere from $900 to $1,000 per person, which is said to include room and board, breakfast and lunch, and a signature dining experience for dinner with entertainment and dinner shows. There's also reportedly going to be droid butlers, a gym (really?), and a cantina (now we're talking). So fans may be able to shoot first or slam down a cold one with Chewie after an intense work out with fitness instructor Jar Jar Binks.

The concept art looks incredible and may have to warrant a visit out to Florida. If it's immersive as Chapel claims, you might very well forget where you are and get carried away living the life of a galactic pirate. It's a good thing that it's a few years from being open, it gives fans plenty of time to save up the money for 48 hours of pure immersive Star Wars bliss. You can check out the concept art below and contemplate the trip out to Galaxies Edge.