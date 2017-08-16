Lucasfilm and EA announced today Star Wars: Rise to Power, an upcoming mobile strategy game set in the Star Wars universe. While specific details and a release date are yet to be revealed, Android users on Google Play can sign up to play the Closed Pre-Alpha Test. If you qualify, you'll get to play the game and provide feedback. Take a look at the full description for this game below.

"Still in development, we are inviting Android users on Google Play to join a Closed Pre-Alpha Test where they will have the opportunity to play the game, provide valuable feedback, and help shape the next great EA Star Wars mobile game. In Star Wars: Rise to Power, the war between the Empire and the dawning New Republic continues to rage on, and players influence who will ultimately reign supreme. Every move helps to shape the fate of the galaxy in-game as players choose a faction, establish their base, and begin building a fleet of starships."

Players will form or join an alliance and engage in epic galactic warfare with other players from around the world in the hopes of emerging victorious. Power is earned by outwitting adversaries in carefully orchestrated attacks and by building a mighty coalition through the loyalty of other players. In Star Wars: Rise to Power, players embrace destiny by engaging in diplomacy or deception to ultimately become a leader of the Empire or New Republic.

To take part, please visit EA.com. You will then be asked to accept the terms and conditions of the Closed Pre-Alpha Test before being required to complete a brief survey. Once you complete the survey be sure to check the email address associated with your EA account to see if you qualify. Star Wars: Rise to Power is being developed by EA mobile development teams based in Prince Edward Island and Kitchener in Canada; and Austin, Texas.

For those interested in testing the game, unfortunately, this Closed Pre-Alpha Test is only available for Android users and not iOS/Apple devices. Testers should have a strong Wifi connection and/or a strong and stable cellular data connection. For the first round of testing, EA is seeking testers with Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014), Nexus 4, Nexus 7 (2013) or Moto G 2013 devices. Other devices with the following processors will also be accepted: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 / S4 Pro, Samsung Exynos 5410, NVidia Tegra T114, Marvell Armada PXA1088, Intel Atom Z2560, or devices with the following graphics processors (GPU): Adreno 305, Mali T628, Tegra 4, Vivante GC1000 or PowerVR SGX544.

Unfortunately, it hasn't been announced when this game will be launched, but there are expected to be more details announced in the coming months. LucasFilm is also launching the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Battlefront II game on November 17, so it's possible that this could launc somewhere around that date. It could also coincide with the highly-anticipated release of The Last Jedi, although it isn't clear if there will be any specific Star Wars characters either mentioned or featured in this new game.