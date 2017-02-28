A few weeks ago, speculation surfaced that Disney and LucasFilm could be launching a new animated series, since Star Wars Rebels Season 3 is coming to a close and the network still hasn't announced a Season 4 renewal yet. There was more evidence that the show was ending after showrunner Dave Filoni stepped into a larger role at LucasFilm, where he is in charge of "creatively overseeing future animation development." Those reports still haven't been confirmed yet, but if there is any truth to those reports, this show could be called Star War: Rivals.

Star Wars Post owner Max Pala shared a new image on Twitter recently that proved Disney and LucasFilm had actually applied for two separate trademarks for the Star Wars: Rivals title, both of which were filed on February 23, 2017. The first trademark for the title was for "Education and entertainment services," while the other trademark is much more broad, covering a number of different items, which includes "audio and visual recordings," which could be construed as a new animated TV series. Here's what the filing covers, according to io9.

"Apparatus for recording, transmission or reproduction of sound or images; audio books; audio recordings; audio and visual recordings; video game software; computer programs and software; downloadable electronic publications; downloadable game software; downloadable mobile applications; consumer electronics and accessories therefor; eyeglasses and sunglasses and accessories therefor; binoculars; decorative magnets; graduated rulers; microphones; helmets; flotation vests; protective face masks not for medical purposes; snorkels; swimming goggles; swim masks."

Both trademarks were filed for use, "in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services," but it isn't specified if this is in fact the title of a new animated TV series. There was also previously a report that Disney was planning on ending Star Wars Rebels after either Season 3 or Season 4, with a replacement show planned on airing in either 2017 or 2018. That report also claimed the series will be set within the timeline of The Force Awakens and its upcoming sequels. That report was never confirmed, but it's possible we could get some confirmation on the future of the animated franchise soon.

Star Wars Celebration is slated to take place between April 13 and April 16 in Orlando, Florida, and it is already rumored that the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut during the opening festivities. It's possible that this new animated series, or whatever Star Wars: Rivals really is, will be announced during the Star Wars Celebration festivities. Until then take a look at Star Wars Post's tweet below, as we wait for more details about this mysterious Star Wars: Rivals project. Is it a movie, a book, a new comic? It could be just about anything.