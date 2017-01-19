After a 10-year drought of Star Wars movies, fans were finally transported back to that same galaxy far, far away last year with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was followed by the spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story just last month. Both movies were huge hits at the box office, ushering in a new era of Star Wars fandom that will keep growing and growing. There will be plenty of fans who keep revisiting the original trilogy and the prequels, but instead of a marathon movie session, one enterprising YouTube user has broken down the story told through all eight movies, in one two-minute video.

YouTube user Dylan Trost took it upon himself to cut together footage from the first seven movies, plus a few bits from Rogue One, to succinctly break down these epic movies in two minutes and 17 seconds. While the footage isn't necessarily in chronological order, the trailer does start with bits and pieces from the first prequel, 1999's A Phantom Menace, with footage of Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) doing battle with Darth Maul (Ray Park), but the trailer largely focuses on the path of Anakin Skywalker, played by Jake Lloyd and Hayden Christensen, leading into the original trilogy and then scenes from 2015's The Force Awakens.

While it's practically impossible to cram the stories told over eight films into one two-minute video, Dylan Trost's trailer also shows how certain elements of The Force Awakens mirror the original trilogy. The music itself is directly pulled from the third trailer of The Force Awakens, which actually fits quite well with the way this footage was cut together. While it is meant to cover the main thrust of the entire movie series, as a succinct alternative to an entire movie marathon, it may just get fans in the right frame of mind to sit down and watch them all again. And it will definitely get everyone amped up for Star Wars: Episode VIII!

For those who aren't particularly fond of the prequel trilogy, it's worth noting that Jar Jar Binks doesn't appear anywhere in this trailer, with the prequel trilogy footage largely focusing on the lightaber battles between either Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, or Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith. In fact, there isn't much footage from Attack of the Clones at all, excluding the momentous lightsaber battle between Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) and Yoda (Frank Oz). This isn't terribly surprising, seeing as the video is only two minutes long, but it's worth pointing out.

It's certainly possible that this YouTuber will keep cranking out new Star Wars Saga trailers every year, since we have many more Star Wars movies to look forward to. In December, Disney and LucasFilm will release Star Wars: Episode VIII, with the first trailer expected to debut within the next few months. Disney and LucasFilm will release the Han Solo spin-off on May 25, 2018, exactly 41 years after A New Hope was released in theaters. Star Wars: Episode IX is coming in 2019 and a third spin-off, rumored to center on Boba Fett, arriving in 2020. Take a look at this Star Wars saga trailer below, for a quick refresher course on the entire franchise.