Ready to be a rebel? Lucasfilm, ILMxLAB, and The VOID have pulled back the curtain on Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, a groundbreaking hyper-reality experience that promises to immerse fans in a galaxy far, far away. An official trailer made its debut today, which you can check out below offering a first look at what to expect, and story details have also been revealed: the rebellion needs you, your family, and your friends for a secret Star Wars mission. It was also revealed that fans can start purchasing tickets for this unique VR experience that will be featured at both Disneyland and DisneyWorld resorts.

A galaxy far, far away needs your help. In teams of four, be transported with family and friends in a brand new hyper-reality experience from Lucasfilm, ILMxLAB and The VOID. Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire will send teams of four, under the orders of the budding rebellion, to the lava planet Mustafar. The mission: to recover Imperial intelligence vital to the rebellion's survival. You and your squad must navigate an enemy facility disguised as Stormtroopers, with Rogue One's K-2SO at your side. You'll grab your blaster, solve puzzles, and fight giant lava monsters in an effort to fulfill the rebellion's orders. Here's what Curtis Hickman, co-founder and chief creative officer at The VOID, had to say in a statement.

"We are so excited about this magical collaboration between three first-to-market companies in the burgeoning out-of-home VR entertainment sector. We can't wait to share the experience of hyper-reality with everyone."

Pushing the boundaries of location-based virtual reality, The VOID and ILMxLAB bring the Star Wars universe to life through a multi-sensory, untethered story. The VOID is a whole-body, fully immersive experience, with you, your friends and family walking around inside the action. It's location-based entertainment, that means you visit one of our locations, and you walk into real-time virtual reality that combines interactive sets, real-time effects and amazing technology. Here's what Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge ILMxLAB, had to say in a statement.

"People have longed for a chance to step into the Star Wars universe and this incredible new hyper-reality experience will allow them to do just that in a totally unique way. It's a group experience that evokes the senses in bold new ways."

The VOID also announced that Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire will debut at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on December 16 and Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on January 5. Tickets are on sale now at The Void official website, and admission for both the Anaheim and Orlando locations is $29.95 per person plus applicable fees, and Disney Parks admission is not required. Get ticket information and more at TheVoid.com, and you can take a look at the new trailer below.