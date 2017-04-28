Rogue One: A Star Wars Story really opened the door for Disney and Lucasfilm to take some risks with the Star Wars universe in the future. By making a very successful movie set in a galaxy far, far away that didn't take place in the main Skywalker saga, mostly centering on new, unknown characters, the playbook really opened up. And, John Knoll, the man behind Rogue One, is currently exploring that playbook a bit, as he has revealed that he has an idea for another Star Wars spin-off.

Legendary special effects artist John Knoll was the man who initially came up with the idea for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Though elements of the movie changed quite a bit during the development process, the core idea never changed. It was from his mind. By most accounts, that idea was a good one, so knowing that he has another one up his sleeve is a tantalizing prospect. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, he revealed that he does indeed have an idea for a new Star Wars movie. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I have another idea I've been tinkering with. It's maybe 75 percent there. I haven't pitched it to (Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy). It's another Star Wars thing...There's no reason to think Disney is going to stop wanting to make Star Wars movies if there's quality and there's interest. It has unlimited potential. It has a huge number of characters, worlds ... It's a massive playground."

We know that Lucasfilm is tinkering with several more spin-off/anthology movie ideas right now. The most developed of these ideas seems to be the often discussed Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie that would star Ewan McGregor as the famed Jedi and take place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. There is also a bounty hunter movie that would heavily feature Boba Fett somewhere in the development process. At one point, Fantastic Four director Josh Trank was working on the movie and they even had a brief teaser ready to present at Star Wars Celebration last year, but things ultimately fell apart. One of those will likely wind up filling the 2020 release date that the studio already has locked down for an unnamed Star Wars spin-off. It looks like what John Knoll has in mind here isn't something that we have heard about. This is something entirely new.

Since he didn't offer up much, other than the idea being mostly formed, we can only speculate hopelessly as to what it could be. As he points out, Star Wars is very fast and there is so much that can be explored. Even though Rogue One told a very different kind of Star Wars story, it still dealt with a time period that we are very familiar with and centered on the Death Star, a huge fixture in the franchise to this point. So there is a lot of room to expand to other eras and corners of the universe that haven't even been touched on.

Disney and Lucasfilm had to test the waters in regards to the public's appetite for a different kind of Star Wars movie, which they very successfully did with Rogue One. The movie was a big critical success and went on to gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Not to mention that it gave us what might be one of the best Darth Vader sequences in the history of the franchise. So it is a pretty safe bet that, once John Knoll is ready, Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy will want to hear his pitch. Whatever it may be. The next Star Wars spin-off we can look forward to is the still untitled Han Solo movie, which is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018. But before that happens, we will get to see Luke Skywalker finally say stuff and maybe learn who Rey's parents are in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will arrive on December 15.