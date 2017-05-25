Alright, it's the 40th anniversary of Star Wars and we are going to celebrate with a little bit of controversy. Last week we reported that comedian Jamie Stangroom was on a quest to find the actor who portrayed the clumsy Stormtrooper from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and is responsible for one of the most legendary movie bloopers of all time. The scene in question has a battalion of Stormtroopers entering a room, with one of them hitting their head as he enters. Stangroom's documentary, The Empire Strikes Door is attempting to tackle the issue of there being three actors taking credit for the blooper over the years. And now one of them, Laurie Goode is making the rounds claiming that he is indeed the Stormtrooper ahead of the release of Stangroom's mini-documentary.

Goode spilled his guts to The Hollywood Reporter to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the blooper and might be rewriting history for his benefit. Goode told The Hollywood Reporter the surprising reason why (if it indeed was him) that he hit his head. Read Goode's claim below.

"On the second day of filming, I developed an upset stomach. By midmorning, I had paid three to four visits to the loo/bathroom. Having re-dressed myself and returned to the set, I felt the need to rush back to the gents' toilets, but I was placed in (the) shot. On about the fourth take, as I shuffled along, I felt my stomach rumbling, and "bang," I hit my head! As I wasn't moving too fast, it was more of a scuffed bash, so it didn't hurt, but as no one shouted "cut," I thought the shot wasn't wide enough for me to be in frame."

Now that's an interesting story, but could it really be Goode? And why would he share with the world that he had really bad diarrhea? The documentary director Stangroom spoke to Movieweb exclusively about his The Empire Strikes Door and Goode's claims. Read what Stangroom had to say about Goode's story.

"Goode may well have been the one who bumped his head but the fact is that he's one of three men making the claim, yet none of them have ever proved it. It's his word against the others."

Stangroom goes on to talk about how he stumbled into comedic gold and how absurd and ripe for comedy the whole situation is.

"I really love the fact that these guys are actually arguing so passionately about it! At first I wondered why somebody would even bother to lie about something like this, essentially a bit of bad acting, but when you think about it, it's such an iconic moment that gives you extra mileage on the convention circuit. "

Sure, The Empire Strikes Door is set up to be a bit of fun and may not be able to 100% prove who the culprit is, but it'll definitely go a long way in doing so, while providing an entertaining mini documentary. When asked about his motivations behind The Empire Strikes Door Stangroom had this to say.

"The reason I've taken it to Indiegogo is so I can fund polygraph tests as two of the actors have agreed to take them (including Good) but they don't come cheap! I also want to speak to the likes of Gary Kurtz (Producer) plus other people on set that day and working in post production, so we can also find out a little bit more about the process of this minor yet iconic moment ending up in the final film."

Stangroom is obviously just doing the project for fun, much like his acclaimed web series These Are The Actors You're Looking For. The Indiegogo campaign will raise money to make the documentary and provide polygraph tests to the two surviving actors, Birdseye and Goode to finally put this whole drama to rest.

When all is said and done Stangroom really just wants to present the facts to a mock jury made up of Star Wars fans and stars from the pop culture world. Well that and have a lot of fun in the process. You can check out Stangroom's Indiegogo page and see the teaser trailer below.