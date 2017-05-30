What is Snoke, exactly? There are plenty of theories floating around, but one major detail has finally been confirmed. Aside from Star Wars icons like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), most of the characters in The Force Awakens were being introduced for the very first time. That including the iconic villain Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). Fans may have to wait a bit longer to find out the swirling mystery behind Snoke. Last week, Last Jedi director Rian Johnson revealed in the new Vanity Fair preview that Snoke isn't featured much in this next adventure. But there's never been a shortage of theories as to who Snoke really is. It seems a lot of those have just been shut dow by none other than official Star Wars story group leader Pablo Hidalgo.

Pablo Hidalgo took to Twitter over the holiday weekend, to address the notion of Supreme Leader Snoke's humanity, where he showcased a brief excerpt from the novelization of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ever since the character was first revealed, there have been rumors that Snoke is actually Darth Plagueis, while fan theories have claimed that he is actually The Last Jedi and others have claimed he is a reincarnated Emperor Palpatine. Pablo Hidalgo dusted off an excerpt from the novelization of Star Wars: The Force Awakens that came out in 2015, which clearly states that Snoke is not human at all. Here's the brief excerpt.

"Seat on the raised platform that was the focus of the chamber was the blue-tinted holo of Supreme Leader Snoke. Tall and gaunt, he was humanoid but no human. The hood of the dark robe he..."

When asked to confirm his statement by others on Twitter, Pablo Hidalgo stated that, 'Snoke's humanity is set in stone because that sentence got published," and that his non-human nature was "confirmed with TFA and the novel." He also added that the character "varied a lot in terms of specifics and gender" until production on The Force Awakens got under way. Many had thought that, since Snoke only appeared via a holographic interface, that Snoke could actually be a human, manipulating his appearance through the hologram.

Since we apparently won't see much of Snoke in The Last Jedi, we'll likely have to wait until Star Wars 9 to learn more about this evil leader. There was another report that claimed Snoke's identity was actually a person named Victor, but given this new information that Snoke isn't human, it seems unlikely that he'd have a human name like Victor. There have also been rumors that the opening scene of Star Wars: the Last Jedi will feature both Snoke and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), but like all of these reports, those details have yet to be confirmed.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, under the direction of Rian Johnson. The filmmaker recently revealed that LucasFilm didn't have this entire new Star Wars trilogy mapped out when he signed on to write and direct The Last Jedi. So it's not clear how much he got to manipulate and change what Snoke is supposed to be. Take a look at what Star Wars executive Pablo Hidalgo's tweets about Supreme Leader Snoke.

I guess this question has come up. Snoke's humanity, as described in the novelization of The Force Awakens. pic.twitter.com/0JVcMOhyTe — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) May 29, 2017

@YeehawYoda Snoke's humanity is set in stone because that sentence got published. — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) May 29, 2017

@daisiessquared If director X said, I wanna make Snoke Saun Dann because of this awesome idea, we'd say, but we already said he's not human and Saun is. — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) May 29, 2017