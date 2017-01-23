It's official. Star Wars Episode VIII is titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney and Lucasfilm announced the news on StarWars.com today. The news arrived with this brief PR.

"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: Star Wars The Last Jedi. The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled for release December 15, 2017. StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time."

Rey took her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now she will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed that principal photography began at Pinewood Studios in London on February 15, 2016. It wrapped production this past summer and is now in preproduction.

This highly anticipated sequel continues the storylines introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Coming back are cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New cast members will include Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro, Academy Award nominee Laura Dern, and talented newcomer Kelly Marie Tran.

Star Wars: Episode VIII is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. Joining the production crew will be some of the industry's top talent, including Steve Yedlin (Director of Photography), Bob Ducsay (Editor), Rick Heinrichs (Production Designer), Peter Swords King (Hair and Make-Up Designer), and Mary Vernieu (US Casting Director).

They will be joining returning crew members Pippa Anderson (Co-Producer, VP Post Production), Neal Scanlan (Creature & Droid FX Creative Supervisor), Michael Kaplan (Costume Designer), Jamie Wilkinson (Prop Master), Chris Corbould (SFX Supervisor), Rob Inch (Stunt Coordinator), Ben Morris (VFX Supervisor), and Nina Gold (UK Casting Director). No story details have been released at this time. And none of the new characters have been announced.

Disney and Lucasfilm have released an official title treatment for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We get red letters instead of yellow this time. The movie will arrive in theaters December 15, 2017.