Earlier today, Disney and Lucasfilm finally unveiled the official title of Star Wars 8, which is already causing controversy amongst the franchise's many fans. Now, we have the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser poster, which shows off the title along with the December release month. Nothing else is revealed by this poster.

Except that the iconic Star Wars logo is Sith red this time instead of New Hope yellow, which accompanied The Force Awakens teaser poster when it arrived way back in 2014. Many have believed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi would be curbing from The Empire Strikes Back in its story telling. But the red letters are giving the movie a distinct Return of the Jedi vibe that has left some fans scratching their heads.

Other fans are perplexed by the title itself. Who is the last Jedi? Wasn't Luke Skywalker training new Jedi? Luke Skywalker can't be the Last Jedi because he never finished his training. Oh my gosh, does the red lettering hint that Kylo Ren is the last Jedi, and that he will turn to the good side? Just check any message board in the galaxy right now, and you will see these concerns popping up everywhere.

That said, the title is also winning praise this morning, too, with an equal number of fans excited about the official title reveal. This is one of the first pieces of promotional material that has arrived, and it's exciting to see that, with Rogue One finally having hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office, LucasFilm and Disney are ready to start the hype train for this next chapter in the Luke Skywalker saga. Upon releasing the official teaser poster for The Last Jedi, StarWars.com made this announcement.

"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled for release December 15, 2017."

No official plot synopsis has been released for The Last Jedi, but many believe the film will track Rey's Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, as Kylo Ren sets a trap to lure out the Padawan. Kylo Ren will reportedly kidnap Finn, who is on a separate mission with a new friend, and Poe Dameron, who is working side-by-side General Leia, to lure Rey out of hiding. Rey and Kylo Ren are said to have an epic Lightsaber rematch as Luke Skywalker single handedly takes on the Knights of Ren. The movie will also feature the long awaited reunion between twin brother and sister Luke and Leia.

Though Carrie Fisher had finished shooting her scenes for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there were rumors that her scenes may need to be cut and that a rewrite is in order, as Disney and Lucasfilm will not continue General Leia Organa's storyline in Star Wars 9 with the use of a CG animated recreation of the iconic actress. No confirmation on how the Leia story will wrap has been made at this time, though director Rian Johnson has met with Disney and Lucasfilm about how to move forward with the ongoing storytelling, which will effect Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars: Episode IX.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will continue the story and new characters introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Coming back are cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New cast members will include Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro, Academy Award nominee Laura Dern, and talented newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. Take a look at the official teaser poster.