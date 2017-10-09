It's finally here! The full-length Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has arrived. And it's as glorious and epic as you expected. This coincides with tickets going on sale, so it's officially time to get hyped for the latest chapter in the Skywalker family saga.

This year's D23 Expo was supposed to bring the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, but it was not meant to be as they premiered a pretty cool Star Wars 8 behind-the-scenes featurette instead. The first teaser trailer premiered earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration and fans have gone to great lengths to pick apart everything about it, some even going as far as to say that the teaser was pretty much exactly the same as the trailer for The Force Awakens. Inevitably the trailer left some underwhelmed, but for the most part it just left everybody scratching their heads and wanting a lot more.

The excitement has been building since the original trailer and the behind-the-scenes featurette was released. Today we finally have some more footage from The Last Jedi. Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the new trailer for The Last Jedi during Monday Night Football and it's pretty spectacular. The new trailer comes just months after Disney CEO Bob Iger heaped praise on Mark Hamill's performance in The Last Jedi, declaring that it's his best portrayal of Luke to date during the D23 Disney Legends ceremony where Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher were honored back in July. The trailer was confirmed by Mark Hamill in a since deleted tweet a few weeks ago. It appears that it was too early to let the cat out of the bag.

New merchandising material has proven that The Last Jedi begins right where The Force Awakens left off, on the island of Ahch-To, with Rey walking up to Luke Skywalker to hand him his old lightsaber. Rey will reportedly commence her Jedi training after trying to convince Luke to come back and fight alongside the Resistance. Lucasfilm and Disney have done an excellent job keeping the latest movie (and all of them, really) under a tight wrap, which is quite surprising given the current Hollywood climate of leaks.

The new trailer comes at the perfect time as tickets for Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi also went on sale today. While we still don't have any further insight into Snoke's true identity or where the Knights of Ren will show up,we have to have some surprises left ahead. Plus, we don't have too much longer to wait. Disney and Lucasfilm must also be commended for not falling into the trap that reveals the entire movie via the trailers. It gives just enough to leave everybody asking more questions and wanting more.

There we have it. Finally, some new The Last Jedi footage to dissect and pour over until the movie is finally released on December 15th, 2017, thanks to the official Star Wars Youtube Channel. It's really not that much longer to wait, but the new footage has just stepped the hype levels off of the charts making the wait seem like it is a lot longer than it really is. In the meantime, check out the original teaser trailer that was released during the Star Wars celebration earlier this year and then check out the brand new The Last Jedi trailer below.