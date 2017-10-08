Lucasfilm announced today that the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut on ESPN's Monday Night Football on Monday, October 9, during halftime of the National Football League (NFL) game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in Chicago. The game starts at 5:15 p.m. PDT/8:15 p.m. EDT.

No word yet on whether or not this will be the final Star Wars 8 trailer we'll see. As we ramp up to the movie's December release we should be getting a trailer that's a bit extended, ranging around the 2 to 2 and a half minute mark with some all-new, never-before-scene footage from the film. Judging from the new teaser footage below of Rey hacking away with her lightsaber on the island with Luke Skywalker, we're in for some epic stuff.

Following the trailer launch, tickets to the highly anticipated cinematic event will be on sale everywhere movie tickets are sold. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15. In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers. Take a look at the official Star Wars Instragram and Star Wars Twitter posts below.