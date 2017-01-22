There was a time when Star Wars fans didn't have any new movies to look forward to. In the time after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and before George Lucas returned to a galaxy far, far away for the prequels, fans had to rely on the Star Wars expanded universe video games, comic books and novels. During that time, one of the greatest villains in Star Wars history, Grand Admiral Thrawn, was born. Disney has made him an official part of the new canon and the brilliant, blue strategist is getting his own novel. Now a full synopsis has been revealed for the upcoming Star Wars: Thrawn novel.

The synopsis for Star Wars: Thrawn was released by Comicbook.com and reveals that the book will center on the untold origins of Grand Admiral Thrawn and his rapid rise in the Imperial ranks. Prior to this, very little was known about Timothy Zahn's upcoming book, but now fans have a pretty good idea of what to expect when they pick up the book in April. Here is the full synopsis.

"One of the most cunning and ruthless warriors in the history of the Galactic Empire, Grand Admiral Thrawn is also one of the most captivating characters in the Star Wars universe. From his introduction in bestselling author Timothy Zahn's classic Heir to the Empire, through his continuing adventures in Dark Force Rising, The Last Command, and beyond, Grand Admiral Thrawn has earned an iconic status among Star Wars' greatest villains. But Thrawn's origins and the story of his rise in the Imperial ranks have remained mysterious. Now, in Star Wars: Thrawn, Timothy Zahn chronicles the fateful events that launched the blue-skinned, red-eyed master of military strategy and lethal warfare into the highest realms of power-and infamy. After Thrawn is rescued from exile by Imperial soldiers, his deadly ingenuity and keen tactical abilities swiftly capture the attention of Emperor Palpatine. And just as quickly, Thrawn proves to be as indispensable to the Empire as he is ambitious; as devoted as its most loyal servant, Darth Vader; and a brilliant warrior never to be underestimated. On missions to rout smugglers, snare spies, and defeat pirates, he triumphs time and again, even as his renegade methods infuriate superiors while inspiring ever greater admiration from the Empire. As one promotion follows another in his rapid ascension to greater power, he schools his trusted aide, Ensign Eli Vanto, in the arts of combat and leadership, and the secrets of claiming victory. But even though Thrawn dominates the battlefield, he has much to learn in the arena of politics where ruthless administrator Arihnda Pryce holds the power to be a potent ally or a brutal enemy. All these lessons will be put to the ultimate test when Thrawn rises to admiral, and must pit all the knowledge, instincts, and battle forces at his command against an insurgent uprising that threatens not only innocent lives but also the Empire's grip on the galaxy, and his own carefully laid plans for future ascendancy."

Thrawn is one of the biggest villains in all of Star Wars history, despite the fact that he has never made an appearance in any of the movies and until very recently, not even on a TV show. He has been present in Star Wars Rebels season 3, which has helped fuel his popularity with a new generation of fans. The character first appeared in the Heir to the Empire book trilogy in the early 90s and was created by author Timothy Zahn, who wrote the upcoming Star Wars: Thrawn. The series of three books surrounding the character is credited with reinvigorating fan interest in the franchise at the time. There were no movies or any major Star Wars projects being released at the time, and the compelling story in these books, largely thanks to Thrawn, caught the attention of fans. The trilogy of books has sold more than 15 million copies combined.

The Heir to the Empire trilogy took place after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so Thrawn's origin story has never really been explored and definitely not in the new canon. That will make Star Wars: Thrawn essential reading for many die-hard Star Wars fans. Star Wars: Thrawn is set for release on April 11.