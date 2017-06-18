Leave it to the city of Fresno to finally settle the age old debate of which fans have the better franchise, Star Wars or Star Trek. During a Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball game, B-Boys representing both sides decided to throw down in an ultimate dance battle to proclaim superiority. And depending on which side of this debate you fall, you may be surprised who wins.

Sure, the best way to decide which is the better franchise might be to gather all of the best characters from Star Wars and Star Trek into a blistering three hour crossover movie, and have them battle it out on the big screen, with the Millennium Falcon squaring off against the Enterprise in deep space while the Klingons and Stormtroopers have it out in the surf of Scariff. But as one series resides at Paramount, and the other at Disney, it's unlikely this would or could ever happen, even if the same man, J.J. Abrams, is responsible for successfully relaunching both properties as viable cinematic endeavors for future audiences.

Since we'll never get that kind of sci-fi supremacy at the local multiplex, a dance-off in the cowtown of stinky Fresno, California will have to suffice. And just because it takes place at a sporting event, don't think the nerds weren't in full force for this unexpected event.

The Fresno Grizzlies are the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros, and this weekend they had their special Star Wars night. This allowed everyone in attendance to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters. Everyone was having a good time. It was a party. But then some jokers dress as the crew of the Starship Enterprise showed up, and it was definitely on.

The Star Wars dance crew wouldn't let this stand, so they faced off against the intruders on the field, walking out to Ennio Morricone's theme from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. The Trekkie (or Trekker, if you perfer) was first, pulling off some slick dance moves. But that was no match for the breakdancing Jedi that showed up. And you can tell that this dance battle was not a fair fight from the start.

As it was Star Wars night, the crowd overwhelmingly voted in the Star Wars B-Boy crew's favor. So putting the debate to rest of who has the best franchise might still be debatable. If the same two crews showed up to a Star Trek night at the field, it's likely that Captain Kirk and Spock would have reigned victorious. But on that note, there is no Star Trek night at the Grizzlies games. You can watch the entire shameful thing go down in the video included here courtesy of the Frezno Grizzlies Twitter.