The new Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View book has been offering all kinds of new spins on second and even third-tier characters from A New Hope to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie. We've learned about a gay romance between Stormtroopers as well as a potential personal vendetta that Greedo had against Han Solo for stealing his girlfriend. While those stories fall into interesting aspects of fan fiction, one of the included stories in the anthology by young adult author Meg Cabot, offers up a truly interesting point of view that seems perfectly logical.

Meg Cabot argues that Luke Skywalker's Aunt Beru is the true MVP of the Star Wars universe and after reading her pitch, it really makes a lot of sense, even more so than Greedo wanting to kill Han Solo. Cabot spoke at New York Comic Con over the weekend for the Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View panel and shed some light on why she chose to write about Aunt Beru and how she's the most important character in Star Wars that barely got any screen time whatsoever.

Meg Cabot's story makes the argument that Aunt Beru was the one to take care of young Luke and raise him. She taught Luke about compassion and was always there for him until she died. It's her teachings and death that were able to give Luke the tools that he needed to become the hero that ultimately defeats the villainous Darth Vader. Without Aunt Beru's teachings and nurturing, young Luke could very well have ended up like Anakin Skywalker and followed a completely different path, which makes an awful lot of sense when one takes the time to really think about it.

While speaking at the Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View panel, Meg Cabot spoke about the book and specifically her entry in the anthology series. Cabot named Aunt Beru as her second-favorite character in the entire Star Wars franchise with Princess Leia being her absolute favorite character. But when it came to time to talk about Aunt Beru's importance, she made the second-tier character seem like the most important character. Meg Cabot had this to say.

"Aunt Beru is there for him until she's not. The fact that she's not there anymore is what compels him to go with Ben Kenobi and, of course, save the princess and with her destroy the Death Star. She is the most important character."

According to the writer, Aunt Beru was always there to teach Luke about compassion and strength, which are fundamental values that Anakin lacked when he was raised to be a Jedi. While some would probably argue that Uncle Owen and Ben might also have something to do with Luke's soft-heartedness, and they may be right, but Meg Cabot didn't write a story about them. You can check out some more coverage about Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View from the New York Comic Con via The Hollywood Reporter.