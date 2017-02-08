Comedy hit creators Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer (Scary Movie franchise, Epic Movie, Vampires Suck) are set to write and direct their newest project Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue, a Star Wars spoof, it was announced today by Covert Media's CEO Paul Hanson (District 9, W. Ophelia) who is producing the film alongside Broken Road Productions' Todd Garner (Knight and Day, True Memoirs of an International Assassin). With over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, the kings of spoof movies have poked fun at every genre in film, from five Scary Movies, Epic Movie and Date Movie, to Meet the Spartans and Vampires Suck. Now they are at it again, daring to spoof the biggest movie empire on Earth by taking us to a galaxy far, far away in... Star Worlds.

With their comedic take on the franchise's most beloved characters both old school and new, Star Worlds will leave no convention, cliché, or iconic moment untouched in yet another hilarious parody guaranteed to make you laugh, gasp, cringe, and cry out while having the best time ever in a movie theater. The film is currently in pre-production targeting a Fall 2017 shoot. Star Worlds is the second project announced under the two-year first look deal between Covert Media and Broken Road.

The partnership is currently working on the thriller Resurface announced at Cannes 2016. The underwater action thriller will be directed by Paul Franklin, the Academy Award winning visual effects director behind Inception and Interstellar. Star Worlds is being fully financed by Covert Media who will launch worldwide sales on the film in Berlin. Here's what Covert Media CEO and producer Paul Hanson had to say in a statement.

"Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into the what audiences love. Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world's most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away."

Covert's Elissa Friedman (Ophelia, Resurface), Media Content Capital's Sasha Shapiro (Fading Gigolo, Ophelia), Anton Lessine (Fading Gigolo, Fury) and Broken Road's Jeremy Stein (Into the Storm, The Photographer) serve as executive producers on Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue. Friedberg and Seltzer are represented by Fourth Wall Management and Paradigm. The deal was negotiated by Covert's Chet Devaskar, EVP of Legal and Business Affairs and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

Founded in 2005 by veteran producer Todd Garner, Broken Road Productions has produced sixteen feature films in the past eleven years including box office hits such as Knight And Day, Into The Storm and the Paul Blart films starring Kevin James. Upcoming projects for Broken Road Productions include Naked starring Marlon Wayans and Regina Hall for Netflix, Cadaver starring Shay Mitchell for Screen Gems, Tag for New Line, and Bad Romance for New Line starring Rebel Wilson.

Launched in August 2015, Covert Media is an independent production, financing, and distribution company based in Beverly Hills, a partnership between global private equity fund Media Content Capital (MCC) and veteran film executive Paul Hanson. Covert Media focuses on high-quality, commercial content for worldwide audiences in the feature film, television, and digital marketplace by fostering meaningful relationships with filmmakers and creative artists. Along with Covert's own production slate and sales, including the upcoming Ophelia starring Naomi Watts and Daisy Ridley, Forty-Six directed by Alik Sakharov, YA thriller Need and Resurface which is being produced alongside Broken Road Productions, the company services and supports the library and upcoming projects for MCC-owned QED. Covert Media recently launched Lexica Films, sales for foreign language features.