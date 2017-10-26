Look out Tim Hortons, Starbucks is back with something even more frightening than the Buffalo chicken latte: The Zombie Frappuccino. This isn't the first time that Starbucks has gotten into the Halloween spirit. 2014 saw the release of the Franken Frappuccino while the Frappula Frappuccino followed in 2015 and 2016. The current Zombie Frappuccino will only be available for a limited time, starting on Thursday, October 26 until Tuesday, October 31, while supplies last in participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada.

Pumpkin spice may be the top choice flavor of the season, but there is more to fall, and Halloween, than the orange squash everybody loves to drink and carve. Apples are known to be crummy Halloween treats, but September and October is time for such fruit. Halloween brings bobbing for apples, making caramel apples, and now Starbucks has come up with another 'great' way to ingest apples...But it's not what you think.

The Starbucks Newsroom announced the spooky beverage earlier this week and claims that this is the most "frightful" Frappuccino yet, promising a form that conjures the dead with a nice fall taste. The Zombie Frappuccino blended beverage has a ghastly green body made with Frappuccino Crème infused with flavors of tart apple and caramel and topped with pink whipped cream "brains" and red mocha drizzle. It pretty much looks and sounds disgusting, so good luck with that one. It does however, look much better than Tim Hortons' Buffalo chicken latte.

Jennica Robinson from Starbucks beverage development team said, "when brainstorming a new Frappuccino flavor for this Halloween, we started by thinking about a Halloween party and monster mash." She continued and had this to say.

"We had already invited Frankenstein and vampires to the party, so we came up with another monster that could join the bash."

For the flavor, Robinson returned to the monster party theme. "We thought about what you'd serve at a Halloween party, and we settled on dipped caramel apples," she said. "It has a tart green apple favor balanced with a smooth, sweet caramel." In addition, Starbucks will have a spooky playlist in the stores as well as spooky treats.

Picture a green caramel apple beverage with a float of dark mocha dripping down into the green, its color turning a sickly bloody red as the fluids mingle. A pile of pink whipped cream forms a brain-like cap at the top of the Zombie Frappuccino and now we're all ready to wake from the dead in the morning to munch on some apple brains. Early reports from those who have tried it say that it's surprisingly good, but these could be the same people who enjoyed the Unicorn Frappuccino and also took down a Buffalo chicken latte. You can read some more information about the Zombie Frappuccino via Starbucks Newsroom.

Has anyone tried the @Starbucks Zombie Frap yet? I am tempted but it is cold up here in Canada. pic.twitter.com/yfgJQvrDAO — SitecoreChris (@SitecoreChris) October 26, 2017

Soooooooo I got a zombie frap from starbuck...it...wasn't that great. It's literally diabetes pic.twitter.com/tkTqoBV83X — Arthro (@ArthroSikes) October 26, 2017

I ordered the Zombie Frap? Here’s hoping it’s decent pic.twitter.com/qOEvOEnOpT — ✨lycoria @ 2ND HUG🌙 (@sheithtrash) October 26, 2017

So I'm *SURE* there will be the same outpouring of hate for this zombie frap as their was for the unicorn frap six months ago, right? Right? pic.twitter.com/qSrYEkI8WM — Crystal (@AmazonChique) October 26, 2017