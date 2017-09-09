Everything is being remade, rebooted or revived nowadays, so why not a sequel to the 1984 sci-fi romance Starman? The movie's leading man Jeff Bridges believes it's high time this actually happened. And he wants to see it soon. He also knows how it can happen, which should come as a no brainer for anyone who has seen the movie.

Starman comes as kind of an anomaly in director John Carpenter's career. He is mostly known for working in the horror genre, but has been known to step outside that realm with comedy adventures like Big Trouble in Little China and thrillers like Escape from New York. But comedy, romance and science fiction was never something he dabbled in much.

Starman arrived after John Carpenter made a string of classic horror movies that include Halloween, The Fog, The Thing and Christine. He welcomed the story as a change of pace. It's a fairly simple tale. An alien takes the form of a young widow's husband and asks her to drive him from Wisconsin to Arizona. In turn, the government tries to stop them at every turn. It's a fun movie, and not like anything John Carpenter has done since.

Now, star Jeff Bridges, who appeared alongside romantic interest Karen Allen, says he needs a sequel to happen. He wants to know what happened to Starman and Jenny Hayden. Bridges has a few questions from the original that he'd really like answered. Says Bridges in an interview from Hitfix (via io9).

"Starman, what happened there? That's kind of set up. Y'know Karen Allen is preggers. She's got that little ball and stuff. What's up with that? Y'know what I mean?"

Jeff Bridges goes onto say that he's been keeping notes, and has a few ideas of his own on how he'd like to see a sequel play out. But he doesn't share them, just in case this actually happens. Jeff Bridges is actually out promoting his own sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which is in theaters later this month. He makes his debut in this follow-up, playing one of the Statesman.

Karen Allen is also still quite active and could be up for returning in Starman as well. She recently commented that no one has contacted her about reprising her role as Marion Ravenwood in Indiana Jones 5. But she's certainly up for it. So why wouldn't she also be up for a Starman sequel? It certainly is a charming movie and a bright spot on her resume.

As for John Carpenter, he isn't directing so much as he is touring his music from the various soundtracks he's recorded and produced over the years. But there is a strong interest in his work lately. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green are resurrecting Halloween with Carpenter producing. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is doing a Big Trouble in Little China remake at some point in the near future. Escape from New York is getting a remake soon. And there have been murmurs of resurrecting Christine and They Live. So why not a Starman sequel? It could be good.