Now that Ron Howard has taken over on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, the enterprising folks over at Nerdist decided to take it upon themselves to create a hilarious spoof video. While Ron Howard is best known to many fans as a director (A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code), and another group of fans as an actor (Happy Days, The Andy Griffith Show), he is also well-known for narrating the hit comedy series Arrested Development, while serving as that show's executive producer. This carefully edited parody features some perfectly-placed narration to accentuate some of the franchise's most memorable moments. Here's the official description from Nerdist below.

"Why wait until 2018 to see how Ron Howard will handle the galaxy far, far away when you can watch Arrested Rebellion right now? Combining footage from the original Star Wars Trilogy with Howard's voice over from Arrested Development, Nerdist has reimagined George Lucas' iconic space opera as a sardonic sitcom with an omnipotent narrator who has something snarky to say about every laser blast, lightsaber swing and severed limb."

The video begins with footage from A New Hope, with some hilariously-placed narration during Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) first meeting with Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). There is also footage from later on in the film when Han and Luke impersonate Stormtroopers to rescue Princess Leia, and in doing so, cause "$45,000 in damage," while adding that Han Solo briefly considered "faking the voice" of the Stormtrooper, along with a hilarious bit of narration about Han going one step further to prove he's not a coward, where he ran screaming into a room full of Stormtroopers.

The narration continues with a hilariously inappropriate line of "Luke was getting along with his sister," which plays just over the scene where Leia impulsively kisses Luke, before they knew they were siblings. There is also another wonderful line where Ron Howard states that he knew he couldn't flirt in front of her father, just as we see Darth Vader taking Han Solo away. While most of the narration is taken directly from his Arrested Development narration, there are a few editing tricks in here as well, combining two different sounds to create "Vader" along with a line about a father teaching his son an important lesson, just as Vader cuts off Luke's hand in Empire Strikes Back.

The video winds down with some footage from Return of the Jedi, including a scene where Luke and Leia reunite, featuring narration about "the twins" reuniting. There is even a hint at a parody sequel, with footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so we may be getting another one of these hilarious parodies sooner rather than later. With Ron Howard's new Han Solo Star Wars spin-off hitting theaters next May, it wouldn't be surprising to find another one of these parodies debuting, after the trailers start to arrive, but we're a long way from that happening. In the meantime, take a look at this new parody video below featuring Ron Howard's narration in key parts of the original Star Wars trilogy.