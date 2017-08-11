There is a brand new Starship Troopers movie coming out later this month. Would you like to know more? 20-years after the original movie arrived, a proper sequel is coming in the form of Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars. The movie may be animated, but that doesn't seem to be taking away from the fact that this looks like something fans of the original should be looking forward to. A brand new trailer for the movie has arrived online and it promises plenty of bug carnage with the original cast on board.

Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube brings us this new trailer for Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars, which gives us a much better look at the sequel than the first trailer did. Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer return as Federation troopers Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores, respectively. Both of them starred in the original 1997 Starship Troopers, which was a massive flop at the box office, but became a serious cult classic in the years that followed. So this is a reasonably big deal.

The trailer opens up with a great shot of a bunch of alien bugs. Animated or not, this looks like a real Starship Troopers movie. We see that mankind managed to colonize Mars, which is pretty cool, until it isn't. As we see in the trailer, the bugs managed to overrun the population, both military and civilian alike, but not everything is what it seems. There is some mysterious truth to this attack and one that the powers that be don't want everyone to know about. Outside of that, there are a ton of glory shots and a whole lot of action. This look like it could be the Starship Troopers sequel that was desired but never delivered.

In Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars, Rico is demoted and relocated to a satellite station on Mars, while the Federation moves to attack the home planet of the bugs. But Mars just so happens to be the target of a secret bug attack at the same time, and it falls to Rico and a group of new recruits to keep the planet safe while the Federation's fleet is far out of reach. By the looks of things, they will have a whole lot of upgraded tech in order to stop the bugs from getting the upper hand, but they are still going to be outlandishly outnumbered.

There will be a one-night-only screening event through Fathom for Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars on August 21 and you can buy tickets now. So if you want to see this on the big screen, get on it. The movie is also going to be made available on DVD/Blu-ray on September 19, in case you'd rather watch it in the comfort of your own home. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer, as well as a new poster and DVD box art, for Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars for yourself below.