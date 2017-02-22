Almost nine years ago, Step Brothers, one of Will Ferrell's most beloved movies, made its debut in theaters. In the years since, especially after Anchorman 2 finally got made (even though it didn't live up to the legacy of the original), there has been demand and some possible talk of Step Brothers 2 happening. But that has mostly been put to bed. Both Will Ferrell and director Adam McKay have both weighed in on the potential sequel, saying that there are no plans to make a follow-up right now and that they doubt it will ever happen.

The pair recently spoke with Rolling Stone about Step Brothers 2, which Ferrell and McKay have kicked around ideas for in the past. However, while speaking to Rolling Stone, Will Ferrell made it clear that as of right now, they have no plans to do a sequel to Step Brothers. But they are having to resist some temptation. Here is what he had to say about it.

"You have to resist the temptation. It's just tough because the things everyone wants you to do sequels of are special because there's not a sequel of it. I guess we'll see, but as of now there are no plans. We just don't want to be doing sequels of everything."

According to the pair, at one point the sequel was close to getting made, but it ultimately fell apart. Though they wouldn't reveal details on what the plot of that movie would have been, Adam McKay did say that as of now, he feels there is only a six percent chance it'll ever get made. Will Ferrell feels that the characters would ultimately just become pathetic, which may or may not wind up being funnier.

"Then do [the characters] become pathetic?. Possibly funnier, I guess. But maybe more pathetic. We did have a great idea and got real close, but it just didn't happen."

Step Brothers grossed $128 million at the box office, which is good, but not eye-poppingly good. The movie has since become something of a classic and has gained a sizable audience. There would certainly be a market for Step Brothers 2, but it just isn't in the cards right now. Adam McKay wouldn't rule it out in the future though. Here is what he had to say.

"Maybe we'd do it in 10 years. I said 'no' at one point. And then I realized it was foolish of me to say that, because the older they get, the funnier the joke may get. I definitely would not say no to that now. For a second I did, just 'cause comedy sequels are like the hardest thing to do 'cause half the joke's out of the bag already...There's so many projects Will and I have together. We just wrote a script together that I think is as funny as anything we've ever written, so I don't know if we are dying to do another Step Brothers. But like I said, I never would say never. I just never know what's going on in eight, nine years, so it could happen."

John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell will be uniting once again in the upcoming comedic take on Sherlock Holmes, titled Holmes and Watson, which is scheduled for release next year. Just don't expect them to be showing back up on the big screen as Dale and Brennan again, at least not in the near future. Sadly, it looks like Step Brothers 2 is pretty much dead. But we do have Daddy's Home 2 to look forward to in the near future, which will reunite Ferrell with Mark Wahlberg, with Mel Gibson and John Lithgow coming into play their dads this time out.