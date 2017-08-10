69-year old author Stephen King has a bunch of his works in the adaptation pipeline currently, but he was able to take a second and reveal which of his works he'd like to see adapted next. The Dark Tower is currently in theaters and The Mist is on the Spike television network. Next up is the Mr. Mercedes 10-part series on the DirecTV Audience Network and the heavily anticipated big screen adaptation of King's IT in September. If that wasn't enough, the Netflix movies of King's Gerald's Game and 1922 are also currently in production.

While IT remake director Andrés Muschietti has his eyes on King's iconic novel Pet Sematary as well as the author's short science fiction horror story Jaunt, the legendary author has other ideas about what he would like to personally see get adapted next. King recently sat down with Variety to talk about all of his upcoming projects and they asked him what he would like to see get adapted next. King chose his personal favorite of all of his novels, which is Lisey's Story. King had this to say.

"Oh, man. Lisey's Story, I guess. Lisey's Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there's a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks."

Stephen King went on to speak about how much he enjoys that adaptations can be spread out as TV shows these days. The author also had an interesting analogy for what it's like to adapt a book to a 2-hour movie. King explains.

"There's more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there's this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome. That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won't close, so you just sit on it until it latches. And sometimes when it comes down on the baggage carousel, it busts open and your dirty laundry is everywhere. So it's tough to take a book that is fully textured and has all the wheels turning and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show you have 10 hours, there's always the possibility of doing something like The Handmaid's Tale, which is extraordinary."

King didn't mention which big screen adaptations of his books suffered from "suitcase syndrome," but we might be able to make a few assumptions. King went on to praise Muschietti's IT remake, so it's safe to assume that the remake didn't suffer from the "suitcase syndrome."

Lisey's Story seems like an interesting choice for Stephen King as it has been rumored to rely heavily off of the author's personal experiences with marriage, substance abuse, and the trials and tribulations of writing. The book is best described as a psychological horror/romance novel that was sparked after King's 1999 accident when he was hit by a van while riding his bike. King suffered serious injuries and his wife, Tabitha, redesigned his study while he was in the hospital. When King returned home and saw his belongings in boxes, he saw an image of what his study might look like had he passed away after the accident.

As with most adaptations, a television show would be the best bet to get the whole story how King would want it. Hopefully somebody runs with the idea and brings King's favorite novel of his own to the small screen, but until then, there's quite a few Stephen King adaptations to check out. The Dark Tower is currently in theaters and IT hit theaters on September 8th, 2017. Mr. Mercedes and The Mist are also currently up and running on television.