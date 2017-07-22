The latest trailer for DC's Justice League premiered today at the annual San Diego Comic-Con and aside from showing some more kick-ass fighting from Wonder Woman; the short clip teased the villain of the movie, Steppenwolf. Justice League stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) were all on hand in Hall H for the panel. When the time came, Affleck got up and introduced the latest trailer.

The new Justice League Comic-Con trailer comes to us via Warner Bros.' official YouTube account and after the scenes of Wonder Woman taking down armed robbers and heading back to her normal life, the Justice League members are seen spread out around the globe or in Aquaman's case, underwater. Steppenwolf pops up on Paradise Island and though it's a blink-and-you-miss- it moment, he looks absolutely menacing in all the evil ways that he should. Later in the clip, Steppenwolf is shown whipping a fiery whip that creates all kinds of wreckage.

Steppenwolf first showed up in American comic books published by DC in 1972 as the uncle of Darkseid, aka Uxas. The villain was created by Jack Kirby and made his first appearance in New Gods #7. Steppenwolf is one of the earliest survivors of Doomsday, the monster that killed Superman. Most of Steppenwolf's appearances in the comics, when written by Kirby, are flashbacks. The villain has appeared in Superman: The Animated Series as well as the animated Justice League television series. In addition, Steppenwolf has also popped up in the animated Batman: The Brave and the Bold series, but Justice League will by far be his darkest appearance on screen, but it won't be his first appearance. Technically he was in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in a deleted scene on the Blu-ray release, but this will be the first substantial time that we have seen the villain show off what he can do.

Steppenwolf actor Ciaran Hinds (Game of Thrones) recently said in an interview that his character is "old, tired, still trying to get out of his own enslavement to Darkseid" and at the same time "keep on this line to try and take over worlds." Hinds went on to reveal that he played Steppenwolf entirely through the use of motion-capture, which in turn separated him from the rest of the cast. In fact, he claims that he never even met any of his "fellow" cast mates in person.

The release of Justice League is getting closer, but the new trailer may have inadvertently made the wait a lot longer. In just under 4 minutes, the trailer takes fans just about everywhere and even hints at the return of Superman, which is obviously going to happen. Not having Henry Cavill at Comic-Con was a calculated maneuver, but c'mon, we all know he's coming back. Regardless, the movie does look fantastic and it was a wise move to open with Wonder Woman who is the reigning queen at the box office and the DCEU. Justice League hits theatres on November 17th, 2017, but until then check out the trailer and some images of Steppenwolf.