After nearly a decade, it looks like The Strangers 2 is finally coming together. The long-awaited sequel is set to shoot later this month and, as further proof that the movie is actually happening this time, three cast members have been added. Bailee Madison (Once Upon a Time) and Lewis Pullman (Aftermath) have joined the cast, but, most importantly, Emmy-nominated actress and former Mad Men star Christina Hendricks has signed on to play the lead in The Strangers 2.

According to Deadline, the trio of actors have officially signed on for The Strangers 2, which will be getting underway very shortly. Filming is set to begin on May 30, but there is no word yet on an official release date. Since this is going to be a relatively low-budget horror-thriller, the shoot probably won't be all that long and, depending on how long post-production takes, we could be seeing the movie in theaters fairly soon. It wouldn't be unreasonable to think the movie could get released in early 2018, the way things are going.

The Strangers 2 will follow a similar plot line to the original 2008 movie, but with a bit of a twist. The sequel will center on a family who is on a road trip, which takes a bad turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park. Alas, the power goes out. They are then forced to stay the night in a borrowed trailer. Things go from bad to worse when three familiar looking masked psychopaths pay them a visit. Based on what we know from the original movie, we can guess they are going to do a little more than ding dong ditch the unsuspecting family.

The Strangers is a movie that feels like it shouldn't have taken nearly this long to get a sequel. Typically, when a low-budget horror movie makes a ton of money, a sequel happens relatively quickly. The Strangers, though not a critical success (currently boasting a 45 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), it was a financial one. The movie made $82.3 million worldwide working from a budget of just $9 million. That represents a very good return and makes it seem a bit strange that it has taken nearly 10 years to get The Strangers 2 off the ground. Still, this movie has a fan base and this may be one of those "better late than never" sort of scenarios. It isn't as if the idea of masked murderers terrorizing people is something that is suddenly dated. Having some quality talent in the form of Christina Hendricks on board won't hurt anything at this point, though.

Bryan Bertino, who most recently directed The Monster for A24, is not returning to direct The Strangers 2, but he did co-write the script with Ben Ketai. Instead, Johannes Roberts (The Other Side of the Door) is stepping into the director's chair for the sequel. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on The Strangers 2 are made available.