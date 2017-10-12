For years we've heard about a potential sequel to The Strangers, a movie that many consider to be one of the best home invasion horror movies ever made. Now, The Strangers 2 is finally makings its way to theaters. Not only that, but the sequel has an official title and release date. To top it all off, the studio has released the very first photo from the highly-anticipated horror sequel and, if we were to guess, the trailer probably isn't all that far behind.

According to a report from Bloody Disgusting, The Strangers 2 is now officially titled Strangers: Prey at Night. The studio has officially given the movie a March 9, 2018, release date. That is significant, as it marks the 10th anniversary of the original movie. An entire decade between horror sequels for a very successful movie is an unusually long time to wait. The Strangers was made for just $9 million and grossed $82 million worldwide. Those kind of returns usually see a sequel fast-tracked, but this is definitely one of those better late than never situations.

Strangers: Prey at Night follows along the same lines as the original movie, but this time, it's a family who is on a road trip, which takes a bad turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park. They are forced to stay the night in a borrowed trailer. Then the power goes out and, since this is a horror movie, things go from bad to worse. Three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit. And these aren't exactly the well-wishing kind of visitors. More in line with the murdery kind.

Bryan Bertino directed The Strangers but he is not returning for the sequel. Instead, it's Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) who has been tasked with bringing Christened Dollface, The Man in the Mask, and Pin-Up Girl back to the big screen. Though, Bertino did do the first draft of the screenplay, which was given a rewrite by Ben Ketai (The Forest). The cast for this installment is headlined by Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) and Bailee Madison (Once Upon a Time).

Speaking of Bailee Madison, she is featured in the first photo for The Strangers 2, which also features the return of Christened Dollface, who is lurking ever so calmly in the background. Madison is the furthest thing from calm, as she is clearly running for her life, but there's a fence in the way. While we wait for the first trailer for Strangers: Prey at Night, and more importantly the movie itself, to arrive, be sure to check out the first photo from the movie, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting, for yourself below. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information regarding the sequel is made available.