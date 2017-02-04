We've been hearing about a sequel to the 2008 hit thriller The Strangers ever since the first movie arrived in theaters to much critical and fan acclaim. It was supposed to be in theaters December 2016. But as you can see, that didn't pan out. The movie isn't dead, though. And production is starting to heat up.

Bloom has come aboard the sequel to handle international sales, it was just reported by Deadline. Johannes Roberts is directing The Strangers 2, with buyers to be lined up in Berlin next week. Roberts will direct the movie from a script written by Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai.

Bryan Bertino wrote the original movie, which was a hit at the box office with $82 million worldwide. The Fyzz Facility Pictures' Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner), Robert Jones (Centurion, The Usual Suspects), Mark Lane and James Harris (47 Meters Down) are all collaborating as producers on the project. They will be working in association with Relativity Media, who released the first movie.

The Strangers 2 will follow a family on a road trip who stop at a secluded mobile home park. Things take a turn for the worse when the power in the park goes out. They decide to hide out for the night in an abandoned trailer. Under the cloak of darkness, three very familiar masked individuals pay them a visit. And these psychopaths will turn this family's life into a living hell.

Casting on The Strangers 2 is currently under way. Production will take place in the U.S. sometime this summer. The original Strangers was an American home invasion horror film written and directed by Bryan Bertino that starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a young couple who are terrorized by three masked assailants. At this time, it doesn't sound like any of the original cast will be back.

Director Johannes Roberts, who hails from Britain, most recently teamed up with The Fyzz Facility Pictures for the coming-of-age drama Hearts. Roberts worked alongside writing partner Ernest Riera to adapt the screenplay from the Stephen King novel Hearts in Atlantis, which was previously turned into a movie backing 2001. He previously directed the horror movies The Other Side of the Door for 20th Fox and shark thriller 47 Meters Down, which starred Mandy Moore and Claire Holt.

Bryan Bertino most recent wrote and directed the indie horror hit The Monster for A24. he is currently working as a producer on the Blumhouse thriller Stephanie. No further Strangers 2 details have been announced at this time.