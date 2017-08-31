Capcom and "creative production company" iam8bit have teamed up to reissue limited edition cartridges of Street Fighter II. The new cartridges will be limited to 5,500 copies worldwide and are advertised to work in old SNES consoles for those who still have them, but at what cost? As it turns out, the cartridges may overheat your old console and it can burst into flames. And that's information straight from the pre-order page, not some hyperbole about the game being one of hottest games of a generation.

The iam8bit store has the cartridges up for pre-order now and in some very fine print at the bottom of the page, they warn consumers that the new Street Fighter II cartridges have the potential to burn your house down and recommend gaming with a fire extinguisher by your side. The warning reads.

"WARNING: Use of this reproduction game cartridge (the "Product") on the SNES gaming hardware may cause the SNES console to overheat or catch fire. The SNES hardware is deemed a vintage collectible, so please exercise extreme caution when using the Product and make sure there is fire extinguishment equipment nearby. Use of the Product is at the sole risk of the user."

And many thought that they're main problem with the games would be blowing in them to get them to work. As it turns out, you might have blow on it to keep the game from bursting into flames this time around.

For those who are still interested in getting their hands on the collector's items, they will cost $100 each and will start shipping out late November of 2017, just in time for the holiday season. The new reissues are limited to 4,500 copies in Ryu's headband red color while 1,000 of them are in clear-ish, glow in the dark material after Blanka. All boxes will come sealed and will not provide information as to what color cartridge you can buy to potentially burn your house down. So, if you want one of each, you'll have to do some gambling or end up paying a lot more for the Blanka glow in the dark on eBay.

The actual advertisement boasts that the boxes will be an embossed trifold case with foil and gloss as well as premium instruction booklet. The advertisement also promises retro surprises within the package as well. Those surprises are unclear at this time, but if they're bragging about a premium instruction booklet, you can bet on it being slightly underwhelming. The official press release reads.

"As a Street Fighter 30th Anniversary surprise, Capcom & iam8bit fistbumped to create this ultra premium throwback relic - a brand-new, freshly manufactured limited edition of Street Fighter II for Super Nintendo Entertainment System compatible hardware. Featuring one of two colored cartridges, each housing the original game code and fully playable on NTSC consoles - but that's just the beginning! The "Legacy Cartridge Collection" embodies retro-inspired luxury, amplifying the core SNES box design with a glistening foil sheen, delicately embossed texture, chic spot varnish and an innovative tri-fold cover that opens to reveal bonus vintage art. Inside, we're keeping it old-school by restoring the contents of the original instruction booklet, complete with a new archival cover print + secret pack-ins (to be revealed when you crack that shrink-wrap seal)."

You may not be able to get your hands on an SNES Classic for $80, but you might be able to grab one of these new Street Fighter II cartridges for $100. Or you can just go into Gamestop and pick up a used copy for $6 and paint it whatever color you want. For those with money to burn, head over to the iam8bit site and pre-order the new Street Fighter II limited edition cartridge.