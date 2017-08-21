After the first Suburbicon trailer debuted last month, showcasing a blood-soaked Matt Damon, fans don't have to wait long for even more footage. An international trailer has surfaced today that shows how Gardner Lodge's life in a quiet and peaceful suburb is starting to slip away after a harrowing home invasion results in the death of his wife. As we can see here, all of Gardner's colleagues and friends extend practically identical sympathetic gestures towards him in this time of grieving.

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. The perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon. This new trailer debuted on the Entertainment One YouTube channel earlier today.

Matt Damon is joined by a stellar supporting cast that includes Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac and Glen Fleshler, and almost included Josh Brolin. We reported last week that the actor was brought on to play a baseball coach in two scenes, and that, surprisingly, director George Clooney cut the scenes because Brolin was 'too funny'. While there isn't much known about these scenes, the director stated that these handful of humorous moments "let the air out of the balloon", drastically decreasing the tension. Perhaps we'll get to see them on the Blu-ray or VOD release after Suburbicon finishes its run in theaters.

This movie marks an intriguing reunion for director George Clooney and the Coen Brothers, since it marks both the first time that he hasn't appeared in a movie he directs, and it also marks the first time he has collaborated with the Coen's on a script. Joel and Ethan Coen wrote the script alongside George Clooney and his writing/producing partner Grant Heslov, which comes after George Clooney starred in four of the Coen Brothers movies, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Intolerable Cruelty, Burn After Reading and Hail, Caesar. Oscar Isaac also starred in the Coen Brothers' 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis, while Matt Damon previously worked with the Coens on their 2010 Western remake True Grit.

Paramount Pictures has set an October 27 release date for Suburbicon, which puts it up against Lionsgate's highly-anticipated Saw sequel entitled Jigsaw and Universal's drama Thank You For Your Service. It also comes a week before Marvel's highly-anticipated Thor: Ragnarok and STX's A Bad Moms Christmas and a week after a packed weekend with six new releases, Paramount's Geostorm, Sony's Only the Brave, Pure Flix's Same Kind of Different As Me, Universal's The Snowman, Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and The Weinstein Company's War With Grandpa. Take a look at this new trailer for Suburbicon below.