Actor Josh Brolin seems to be all over the news lately because of high-profile roles in upcoming movies, but this time around he's been cut out of a movie. George Clooney had to make a tough decision that resulted in Brolin's scenes being cut out of the movie entirely. The news comes after James Cameron reportedly called Brolin some "bad names", after the actor declined to take part in the upcoming sequels to Avatar. Which Brolin has said was not as big of a deal as it sounds, and there is no bad blood between him and Cameron.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Brolin was cut from Clooney's Suburbicon for being too funny, which in turn was detrimental to the overall tension of the movie. While speaking to EW, Clooney went into detail about cutting Brolin's scenes from the movie. He had this to say.

"We shot a couple of scenes with Josh (playing) a baseball coach that are really really funny, but after we did our first screening, the one thing that became really clear to me was that (the scenes) let the air out of the balloon, in terms of the tension in the film."

Apparently the decision was not an easy one to make for Clooney. He explains.

"I had to write him this awful note where I just said, 'You're not going to believe it. but these scenes really don't work any more.' He felt bad, and he thought maybe something went wrong, and I said, 'I'm sending you the scenes, so you can see, they're actually the two funniest scenes in the movie.' I remember sitting there with the editor going, 'F%$k! I can't believe this!' But I've sort of been in the same situation.

George Clooney went on to reveal a personal experience about being taken out of Terrence Malick's 1998 war movie, Thin Red Line, mentioning that he was cut from the movie save for one scene at the very end of the movie. In addition, the director went on to say that he really doesn't like talking about these types of situations, but he reiterated that Josh Brolin was excellent in the scenes that were cut. We'll have to wait until October 27th to see Suburbicon to fully understand the reasoning behind Clooney's decision.

Suburbicon stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Noah Jupe who play a family who are the victims of a home invasion. Oscar Isaac plays a suspicious investigator. George Clooney directed the movie from a story that was written by Joel and Ethan Coen with additional help from Clooney and Grant Heslov. The Coen Brothers reportedly wrote the script back in 1986 after the release of Blood Simple.

Josh Brolin has a lot on his plate at the moment with filming of his role as Cable in Deadpool 2 as well as working on Avengers 4 where he will reprise his role as the main villain, Thanos. 2018 will be a big year for Brolin with the releases of Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War coming out within a month from each other. We'll be able to see Brolin on the big screen sooner when the firemen drama Only the Brave comes out on October 20th.