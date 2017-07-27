Some people dream of that idealistic, cookie cutter suburban lifestyle, but for some, it's just too boring. That is certainly an understandable sentiment, but the first trailer for director George Clooney's Suburbicon promises that the suburbs have never been this bloody and terrifying. Except for maybe in a few episodes of The Twilight Zone. Dangerous? Yes. Boring? No. Though, there are also some pretty delightfully silly moments as well. You've gotta be able to have a little fun while getting your hands bloody, right?

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Suburbicon, which looks like a borderline horror movie taking place in the 1950s suburbs. It's quite possible nobody has ever seen Matt Damon this angry outside of the Jason Bourne franchise. But at least there he is a little more calm and collected. In this case, things get downright brutal, blood-soaked and completely out of hand. But in a way that looks really entertaining for the viewer. Considering the October 27, 2017, release date, this could wind up being a really fun, outside the box Halloween movie to enjoy this year.

The movie centers on Suburbicon; a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. The perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Suburbicon, even without a trailer, has a pretty interesting premise. One that might raise an eyebrow or two on its own. But when you consider that this was written by the Coen brothers this gets much more interesting. They wound up not directing it, but having George Clooney in the director's chair might just be the next best thing. He has worked closely with Joel and Ethan Coen over the years and is a very accomplished director in his own right. He hasn't stepped behind the camera since The Monuments Men, which was a pretty major letdown for many people. But looking at movies like Good Night, and Good Luck and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, it is clear that he can pull something like this off. Not to mention the outstanding cast that includes the aforementioned Matt Damon along with Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac. This could be something to lookout for this coming awards season.

Most of the time, when Matt Damon and George Clooney team up with one another, good things happen. Throw the Coen brothers in the mix with a great trailer and Suburbicon should be something that we're all looking forward to heading into the latter half of 2017. And who knows? Maybe George Clooney can finally win an Oscar that isn't for acting. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Suburbicon for yourself below.